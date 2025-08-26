Más deportes
Cadillac ficha a Checo Pérez y Valtteri Bottas para su temporada debut en Fórmula Uno

La marca fabricante de automóviles estadounidense Cadillac anunció este martes la contratación de los veteranos Sergio Pérez y Valtteri Bottas, quienes serán sus pilotos para la temporada inaugural en la Fórmula Uno en 2026.

   
    El fichaje por Cadillac supone el regreso para los veteranos pilotos que no participaron en la actual temporada de Fórmula Uno( Redes )
Fuente:
EFE
El mexicano Sergio Pérez y el finlandés Valtteri Bottas serán los dos pilotos de Cadillac para la próxima temporada de Fórmula Uno, según confirmó este martes el equipo estadounidense.

Cadillac, que cuenta con el respaldo de General Motors y estará dirigido por el exdirector deportivo de Marussia Graeme Lowdon, se convertirá en el undécimo equipo de Fórmula Uno la próxima temporada.

"Fichar a dos pilotos tan experimentados como Bottas y Checo es una clara señal de intenciones. Lo han visto todo y saben lo que se necesita para triunfar en la Fórmula 1, pero lo más importante es que entienden lo que significa ayudar a construir un equipo”, declara Lowdon en declaraciones ofrecidas por su equipo.

El fichaje por Cadillac supone el regreso para los veteranos pilotos, ambos de 35 años, después de perder sus respectivos asientos en los monoplazas de Fórmula Uno al final de la temporada pasada.

“Unirme al equipo Cadillac de Fórmula 1 es un nuevo capítulo increíblemente emocionante en mi carrera. Desde nuestras primeras conversaciones pude percibir la pasión y la determinación detrás de este proyecto. Es un honor formar parte de la construcción de un equipo que pueda desarrollarse en conjunto para que, con el tiempo, luchemos en primera línea", subraya el piloto mexicano.

"Cadillac es una marca legendaria en el automovilismo estadounidense y ayudar a traer una compañía tan fantástica a la Fórmula 1 es una enorme responsabilidad que confío en asumir. Contamos con el apoyo de todo el continente y queremos que todos se sientan orgullosos", declara Pérez.

Para Bottas, tras disfrutar del éxito en Mercedes donde ganó el Mundial de Constructores desde 2017 hasta 2021, su fichaje por Cadillac supone el regreso a la primera línea de la competición.

"Desde el momento en que empecé a hablar con el equipo Cadillac de Fórmula 1 sentí algo diferente. Algo ambicioso pero a la vez con fundamento. Esto no es solo un proyecto de carreras, es una visión a largo plazo. No todos los días tienes la oportunidad de ser parte de algo que se construye desde cero y ayudar a darle forma para que realmente pertenezca a la parrilla de F1", apunta el finlandés.

