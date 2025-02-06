Fútbol Nacional
06 feb 2025 , 11:11

Noche Amarilla en Quito: Barcelona SC y su posible alineación ante el Deportivo Quito

Barcelona SC enfrentará al Deportivo Quito en el estadio Olímpico Atahualpa y contará con David Trezeguet como la estrella invitada.

   
  
    
Este jueves 6 de febrero, Barcelona SC disputará la Noche Amarilla de Quito en el estadio Olímpico Atahualpa y ya tiene la posible alineación para el encuentro.

Los toreros ya han disputado tres amistosos, hasta el momento están invictos en su pretemporada con Segundo Alejandro Castillo al mando.

Barcelona igualó 1-1 con Manta SC, venció por 2-0 al Osner FC y superó por 1-0 a Emelec en la Noche Amarilla en Quito.

Lea más: Segundo Alejandro Castillo: "Con la llegada Ignacio De Arruabarrena, la plantilla de Barcelona SC está cerrada"

La posible alineación de Barcelona SC en la Noche Amarilla en Quito

Segundo Alejandro Castillo ya eligió al once titular para su primer partido del 2025 en Quito, ​​y cuenta pocos cambios al del último amistoso.

Barcelona SC alinearía con: José David Contreras; Byron Castillo, Álex Rangel, Xavier Arreaga, Aníbal Chalá; Dixon Arroyo, Leonai Souza; Joaquín Valiente, Brian Oyola, Janner Corozo y David Trezeguet, según el periodista Cristhian Carrasco.

Barcelona SC disputará su cuarto amistoso de la pretemporada.
Barcelona SC disputará su cuarto amistoso de la pretemporada. ( Redes sociales )

Lea más: Peñarol va por Jesús Trindade: acuerdo con el jugador, pero falta negociar con Barcelona SC

La estrella invitada para el encuentro es el delantero francés, quien sumará alrededor de 30 minutos en el encuentro.

El partido entre los toreros y Deportivo Quito se disputará desde las 20:00 este jueves 6 de febrero en el estadio Olímpico Atahualpa.

