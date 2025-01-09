Fútbol Nacional
09 ene 2025 , 16:47

El mensaje de felicitación de Walter Ayoví para Segundo Castillo por su etapa en Barcelona SC

El exseleccionado ecuatoriano, Walter Ayoví, felicitó a su compañero en la selección ecuatoriana Segundo Alejandro Castillo por su etapa como estratega en Barcelona SC, considerándolo incluso como un ejemplo para los directores técnicos ecuatorianos.

   
    Walter Ayoví, exseleccionado ecuatoriano felicitó a Segundo Castillo por su puesto en Barcelona SC. ( Archivo )
Segundo Alejandro Castillo será el DT para el Centenario de Barcelona SC, una gran oportunidad para el estratega ecuatoriano de mostrar su jerarquía al momento de dirigir a la plantilla torera.

La dirigencia respalda al 100% el proyecto de Castillo, quien en este momento lidera las prácticas deportivas en la pretemporada amarilla desarrollada en la ciudad de Manta.

El momento de Segundo en Barcelona SC ha causado buenas impresiones en varios exseleccionados ecuatorianos, tal como en el caso de Walter Ayoví, quien no dudó en felicitar a su excompañero en La Tri.

"Pude felicitar personalmente a Castillo, estoy muy contento por el paso que está dando. Sin duda, es un ejemplo para muchos ecuatorianos que quieren ser entrenadores, ojalá que le vaya muy bien. Creo que va a ser un año de muchos lindos retos para él y su gente, espero que pueda tener éxito", expresó el excapitán de la selección ecuatoriana a Teradeportes.

