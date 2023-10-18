Fútbol Nacional
18 oct 2023 , 19:57

Kendry Páez: ¿cómo fueron los inicios de la joya ecuatoriana?

Televistazo

Con solo 16 años ya fue fichado por uno de los clubes más importantes de Europa, el Chelsea, de Inglaterra.

    Kendry Páez jugando varios torneos en Guayaquil, ganó trofeos, uno de ellos como goleador. ( Cortesía )
Fuente:
Televistazo

Celebrando goles o festejando con sus medallas. Desde niño Kendry Páez destacó como deportista.

Cuando tenía cuatro años llegó a la Fundación Huancavilca, gracias a un convenio con la Academia Alfaro Moreno para jugar en el interbarrial de la Ciudad Deportiva Carlos Pérez Perasso, en Guayaquil.

Allí brilló por sus goles y grandes presentaciones. Todavía no cumplía seis años y ya había sido premiado como mejor jugador, delantero y goleador del torneo.

Segundo Arellano fue coordinador del grupo de niños de la Fundación Huancavilca hasta 2013 y recuerda un partido especial, con Kendry en la cancha.

Luego pasó, de forma breve, por las formativas de Barcelona SC, después estuvo en el club Hooligans, hasta que una tarde llegó a entrenar a las formativas del club Patria, con solo nueve años. Así lo recuerda Anthony Véliz, quien fue su entrenador y que ahora dice que solo lo ve por televisión jugando las eliminatorias mundialistas.

Después de los entrenamientos preparaba a Kendry en una cancha de cemento en la Isla Trinitaria, uno de los barrios más violentos de Guayaquil.

Kendry Páez junto a su entrenador Anthony Véliz.
Kendry Páez junto a su entrenador Anthony Véliz. ( Cortesía )

Hasta que un fin de semana fueron a jugar a Quito, allí enfrentaron a Liga deportiva Universitaria y a Independiente del Valle, eso aceleró su ascenso.

Carlos Mackliff fue dirigente de Patria y coordinador de las formativas, mencionó que su hijo tiene la misma edad de Kendry, “jugaron juntos y se hicieron amigos, ambos zurdos y volantes ofensivos”.

Aunque la joya sigue siendo parte del Independiente del Valle, ya fue fichado por uno de los gigantes europeos, el Chelsea, por una cifra superior a los USD 22 millones.

Ahora, debe sumarse al plantel cuando cumpla 18 años, sin embargo, el club inglés lo recibirá en unos meses para que conozca sus instalaciones a sus futuros compañeros, un nuevo reto para este talentoso tricolor.

