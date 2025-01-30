Fútbol Nacional
30 ene 2025 , 12:10

Felipe Caicedo entrena con normalidad en Barcelona SC para la Noche Amarilla

Felipe Caicedo no ha disputado ningún minuto en los primeros amistosos de la pretemporada, pero el atacante ya entrena con el plantel para estrenarse en la Noche Amarilla.

   
Barcelona SC realizó su práctica este jueves 30 de enero en la cancha principal del estadio Monumental para alistarse para la Noche Amarilla 2025 y el plantel tiene novedades.

Segundo Alejandro Castillo aún no puede contar con el equipo completo durante la pretemporada, algo que también pasará en la Noche Amarilla.

Los toreros no tienen a Joao Rojas por una terapia con células madres que está realizando, por lo que aún no puede sumar minutos, según la periodista Karolina Dávila.

Por su parte, Octavio Rivero no estuvo en el entrenamiento por un problema en el pubis, que evitó que juegue en los primeros amistosos.

Felipe Caicedo entrena con todo el plantel de Barcelona SC.
Felipe Caicedo entrena con todo el plantel de Barcelona SC. ( Redes sociales )

¿Cuándo debuta Felipe Caicedo con Barcelona SC?

Sin embargo, la mejor noticia para el entrenador ecuatoriano es contar con Felipe Caicedo entrenando con normalidad y ya puede sumar minutos.

El atacante no estuvo en el banco de suplentes en ninguno de los partidos que han disputado hasta el momento.

La Noche Amarilla 2025 se disputará este sábado 1 de febrero, a las 20:00, ante Emelec.

