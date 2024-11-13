Fútbol Nacional
El elogio de Moisés Caicedo a Segundo Alejandro Castillo por su trabajo en Barcelona SC

Moisés Caicedo reconoció el desempeño de Segundo Alejandro Castillo como entrenador de Barcelona SC.

   
    Moisés Caicedo elogió a Segundo Castillo.( Archivo )
Barcelona SC tomó una nueva cara desde la llegada de Segundo Alejandro Castillo y Moisés Caicedo reconoció el trabajo del estratega ecuatoriano.

El mortero se hizo cargo de los toreros tras la salida de Ariel Holan, desde entonces ha dirigido en cuatro partidos y está invicto hasta el momento.

Por esa razón, el Niño Moi ha seguido de cerca el desempeño de Castillo en Barcelona SC, por lo que lo elogió.

“Crack dentro y fuera”, fue la respuesta de Caicedo a una publicación de Segundo Alejandro en su cuenta de Instagram.

Segundo Alejandro Castillo lleva tres victorias como entrenador de Barceloan SC.
Segundo Alejandro Castillo lleva tres victorias como entrenador de Barceloan SC. ( Redes sociales )

De esta forma, el jugador del Chelsea muestra su confianza en el trabajo de Castillo como entrenador de los toreros en este final del 2024.

Otros de los jugadores que alabaron al mortero fueron Pedro Pablo Velasco con un “el mejor”, Erick Castillo con “el mejor de todos”, incluso una respuesta de Cristhian Noboa con fuegos.

Castillo aún tiene dos partidos como entrenador principal de Barcelona SC, pero aún no se conoce si seguirá en el cargo para el 2025.

