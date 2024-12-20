El Nacional renovó a tres jugadores para el 2025

Posteriormente, <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/copa-libertadores-barcelona-sc-el-nacional-fechas-horas-partidos-AA8507938 target=_blank>El Nacional arrancará su camino en la primera fase de la Copa Libertadores</a></b> ante un equipo boliviano el 6 de febrero. <b>Lea más: </b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-nacional/jhon-jairo-cifuente-rechazo-mushuc-runa-firmar-el-nacional-luis-chango-AL8508763 target=_blank>Jhon Jairo Cifuente rechazó al Mushuc Runa para firmar por</a> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-nacional/jhon-cifuente-angel-ledesma-bryan-jesus-nuevos-jugadores-nacional-JD8500579 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b>