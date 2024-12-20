Fútbol Nacional
El Nacional renovó a tres jugadores para el 2025

Después de ser importantes en el plantel, El Nacional ratificó a tres jugadores para el 2025

   
    Fidel Martínez renovó su contrato con El Nacional.( API )
El Nacional sigue armando su plantel para la temporada 2025 y debutar en la Supercopa de Ecuador, por lo que anunció la permanencia de tres piezas importantes del plantel.

Después de quedar campeones de la Copa Ecuador en el 2024 y clasificar a la Copa Libertadores, los puros criollos han anunciado tres nuevos refuerzos para el equipo y la renovación de tres jugadores

Pues, El Nacional ratificó a Fidel Martínez para la temporada 2025, junto a Marcos Olmedo y a Fernando Mora.

La temporada de los militares empezaría el 1 de febrero con el encuentro de la Supercopa de Ecuador ante Liga de Quito.

Posteriormente, El Nacional arrancará su camino en la primera fase de la Copa Libertadores ante un equipo boliviano el 6 de febrero.

Además de las renovaciones, el cuadro ya anunció los fichajes de Jhon Jairo Cifuentes, Ángel Ledesma y Bryan De Jesús.

Finalmente, tras la salida de Marcelo Zuleta, contrataron a Omar Asad como el nuevo entrenador.

