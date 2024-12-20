Fútbol Nacional
20 dic 2024 , 12:30

Jhon Jairo Cifuente rechazó al Mushuc Runa para firmar por El Nacional, aseguró Luis Chango

El presidente vitalicio del Mushuc Runa, Luis Alfonso Chango, criticó la decisión de Jhon Jairo Cifuente de rechazar su oferta y firmó con El Nacional.

   
  • Jhon Jairo Cifuente rechazó al Mushuc Runa para firmar por El Nacional, aseguró Luis Chango
    Jhon Jairo Cifuente rechazó al Mushuc Runa por El Nacional.( API )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

El Mushuc Runa ha tenido un movido mercado de fichajes a inicios de esta temporada, pues ya anunció tres nuevas contrataciones, pero un jugador los rechazó para firmar por otro equipo de la Liga Pro.

Se trata de Jhon Jairo Cifuente, quien quedó como agente libre tras rescindir su contrato con la Universidad Católica, pero estuvo cerca de llegar al Mushuc Runa y firmó por El Nacional.

El presidente vitalicio del ponchito, Luis Alfonso Chango, criticó que "yo hice una propuesta a Jhon Jairo Cifuente, no aceptó y va a El Nacional que debe siete meses a su técnico y firma”, dijo a Mundo Deportivo.

Lea más: Barcelona SC presentó una segunda oferta por Michael Carcelén al Aucas

Hasta el momento, el Mushuc Runa anunció los fichajes de Bryan Angulo, Carlos Orejuela y Pedro Pablo Perlaza.

Jhon Jairo Cifuentes se convirtió en nuevo jugador de El Nacional.
Jhon Jairo Cifuentes se convirtió en nuevo jugador de El Nacional. ( Redes sociales )

Por esa razón, el directivo le pidió a la Liga Pro “debe existir un control económico bueno y aplicar sanciones, desde hoy lo digo", cerró.

Lea más: Óscar Bagüí: “Tampoco se puede pretender salvar a Emelec con la venta de Diogo”

Finalmente, Chango dio su opinión sobre la creación de la Serie C, pero apuntó que no se debe realizar, tampoco aumentar los equipos en la Serie B.

En este 2024, el Mushuc Runa enfrenta al Orense este 5 de marzo, a las 21:00 (hora de Ecuador), por la fase previa de la Copa Sudamericana.

Temas
Fútbol
Fútbol Ecuador
fútbol ecuatoriano
Liga Pro
El Nacional
Mushuc Runa
Jhon Jairo Cifuente
Luis Alfonso Chango
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas