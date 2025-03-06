Fútbol Internacional
Real Sociedad y Manchester United empataron y todo se definirá en la vuelta de la Europa League

Por los octavos de final de la Europa League, Real Sociedad y Manchester United igualaron 1-1 en España, por lo que la serie se definirá en la vuelta.

   
    El Manchester United igualó 1-1 con la Real Sociedad en condición de visitante en la ida de los octavos de final de la Europa League.( EFE )
Real Sociedad y Manchester United firmaron un empate 1-1 en la ida de los octavos de final de la Europa League.

En la primera parte, el encuentro se paralizó al minuto 20 para que Nayef Aguerd y Noussair Mazraoui rompan con el ayuno del Ramadán.

Los goles por ambos equipos llegaron en la segunda parte, quienes creaban ocasiones de gol, pero no podían concretarlas.

Joshua Zirkzee le dio la ventaja al Manchester United ante la Real Sociedad.
Joshua Zirkzee le dio la ventaja al Manchester United ante la Real Sociedad. ( EFE )

Al minuto 58, Joshua Zirkzee puso el primero para los visitantes desde fuera del área, tras pase de Alejandro Garnacho.

Mientras que la Sociedad igualó el juego, después de que el árbitro señale penal por mano de Bruno Fernandes y Mikel Oyarzabal igualó la contienda por la revisión del VAR.

El United llegó al encuentro con varios lesionados, incluso no pudo completar el banco de suplentes y solo tenía siete opciones para la variante.

La vuelta de la serie se disputará este jueves 13 de marzo, a las 15:00, en el estadio Old Trafford.

