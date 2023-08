Piero Hincapié podría dejar el Bayer Leverkusen para jugar por el Liverpool

🚨 Excl 🇩🇪🇪🇨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

Report from @Teradeportes about interest from #RBLeipzig in Piero #Hincapié is correct, he was Plan B to #Lukeba. No longer hot topic. Transfer to #PremierLeague still possible. Interest from #WestHamUnited + #LiverpoolFC. After injury back to 100% end of August. pic.twitter.com/zCswoWMD58