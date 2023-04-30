Manchester City gana y asalta el liderato de la Premier League con un Haaland histórico

Con un partido aún pendiente por jugar, el Manchester City alargó su racha de triunfos al ritmo marcado por la voracidad goleadora de su delantero, el noruego Erling Haaland, que apuntaló sus cifras, igualó el récord de máximo goleador en una temporada en la Premier y acercó a su equipo hacia un nuevo titulo en la Liga de Inglaterra.

Con un partido menos que el Arsenal, y después de ganar a domicilio al Fulham (1-2), el Manchester City ya es el líder de la competición. Ya figura en lo alto de la tabla. Apunta a un triplete histórico el conjunto del español Pep Guardiola que afronta el tramo decisivo del curso en órbita, en su mejor momento. Mira a la Premier, a la Copa y también a la Liga de Campeones, con el duelo de semifinales frente el Real Madrid a la vuelta de la esquina.

No necesitó de brillantez el equipo citizen para sacar adelante, como por inercia, un nuevo compromiso. Y más si el adversario, como ocurría esta vez con el de Marco Silva, no tiene objetivos por cumplir ni ambiciones al alcance. Tuvo el Fulham en el meta alemán Bernd Leno a su mejor hombre, el que evitó una goleada mayúscula, un castigo mayor.

El duelo se agitó de pronto, a los dos minutos. Se sobresaltó en cuando un robo de balón dentro del área de Tim Ream, en falta sobre el argentino Julián Álvarez fue sancionado como penalti.

Fue una nueva ocasión para Haaland. No falló desde los once metros. De récord. Igualó el registro de máximo anotador en una temporada en Inglaterra, igual que Andy Cole y Alan Shearer, con 34 dianas en la Premier. Medio centenar entre todas las competiciones. Y lo que falta por venir.

El Fulham, no obstante, optó por no conceder facilidades, por no hacer plácido el desempeño del campeón y al cuarto de hora consiguió el empate con un gran tanto. Un centro largo, al área, de Andreas Pereira hacia Harry wilson que bajó, de cabeza, el balón al suelo, hacia Carlos Vinicius que encontró posición de tiro para batir a Ederson.

Apretó otra vez el cuadro de Guardiola y emergió al figura de Leno que respondió a cada amenaza visitante. Evitó el gol de Jack Grealish a la media hora aunque no pudo hacer nada en el gran gol de Julián Álvarez.

A nueve del intermedio. Riyad Mahrez dejó un balón en los pies del argentino, en la media luna. Encontró hueco y ejecutó un zapatazo imposible para el meta alemán.

Recuperó la ventaja y la iniciativa el Manchester City, que pudo obtener un marcador mayor. Pero aparecía Leno. Detuvo un buen disparo a la izquierda de Ilkai Gundogan y también impidió que Haaland alimentara sus números. Le negó otro gol. Y a Julián álvarez.

Después el duelo decayó. Se quedó sin ritmo, entre los cambios, las interrupciones y la menor ambición de ambos, con todo resuelto.