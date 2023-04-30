Manchester City gana y asalta el liderato de la Premier League con un Haaland histórico

Con un partido aún pendiente por jugar, <a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/el-liverpool-vence-al-tottenham-y-mantiene-distancias-con-el-brighton-en-la-premier-league-FJ5029557>el <b>Manchester City</b> </a>alargó su racha de triunfos al ritmo marcado por la voracidad goleadora de su delantero, el noruego<b> Erling Haaland, </b>que apuntaló sus cifras, <b></b><b></b> <a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/el-liverpool-vence-al-tottenham-y-mantiene-distancias-con-el-brighton-en-la-premier-league-FJ5029557></a> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b> <b></b>