Manchester City empató con el Southampton y complica su clasificación a la Champions League

El Manchester City igualó con el Southampton, y tiene la obligación de ganar los próximos dos partidos para clasificar a la Champions League.

   
    Manchester City igualó 0-0 con el Southampton.( EFE )
El Southampton, uno de los peores equipos de la historia de la Premier League, empató ante el Manchester City y complica la vida a los de Pep Guardiola.

Por la igualdad, los dirigidos del español necesitará ganar sus dos últimos encuentros para asegurar la clasificación a la próxima Champions League.

El Southampton, equipo que había sumado 11 puntos de los 102 anteriores y opositaba para ser el peor en la historia de la competición, resistió durante noventa minutos y amargó la tarde al City, que deja la puerta abierta en la pelea por la Champions.

En el regreso de Erling Haaland de su lesión, el atacante no tuvo su mejor partido al no poder crear peligro con sus remates ni preocupar a Aaron Ramsdale.

Hasta este sábado, los Saints pueden evitar convertirse en el peor equipo de la historia de la Premier League, pero el empate lo puede conseguir.

Manchester City se complica en sus aspiraciones de Champions League.
Manchester City se complica en sus aspiraciones de Champions League. ( EFE )

Estuvo a punto de amargar esto Omar Marmoush, con un disparo en el tiempo de descuento que se marchó al larguero, pero el Southampton, que incluso se lo pudo llevar en el descuento de no haber sido por un atento Edwerson, resistió y puede celebrar que ningún libro de historia le recordará al mismo nivel que aquel dramático Derby County.

A falta de dos partidos, el City es tercero, con 65 unidades, es decir, cuatro de ventaja respecto al Nottingham Forest, que es sexto y que tiene que jugar esta jornada contra el Leicester City. Newcastle United y Chelsea le persiguen con 63 unidades.

Los dos últimos partidos del City esta liga serán ante Bournemouth y frente Fulham, pero pensarán en la final de la FA Cup el próximo sábado contra el Crystal Palace.

