Mamá de Kendry Páez y su salida de BSC: "Las escuelas de fútbol de Guayaquil no se atreven a jugársela por pequeños, no invierten"

El futuro deportivo de <b><a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/kendry-paez-al-chelsea-la-fifa-contempla-tres-excepciones-para-fichar-a-un-jugador-menor-de-18-anos-IX5044587>Kendry Páez</a></b> está cerca de oficializarse en el <b>Chelsea de Inglaterra,</b> pero previo a eso, existen ciertas aristas que deben darse a su favor, pero es real, está negociando con el <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/kendry-paez-al-chelsea-la-fifa-contempla-tres-excepciones-para-fichar-a-un-jugador-menor-de-18-anos-IX5044587></a> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/mundial-sub-20-ecuador-tendria-confirmado-a-cuatro-convocados-y-un-descartado-YX5055188></a> <b></b><b></b>