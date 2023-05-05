Fútbol Internacional
Mamá de Kendry Páez y su salida de BSC: "Las escuelas de fútbol de Guayaquil no se atreven a jugársela por pequeños, no invierten"

Kevin Verdezoto

Jéssica Andrade, mamá de Kendry Páez recordó el por qué se dio su salida de las formativas de Barcelona y la Academia de Alfaro Moreno, dando el salto a Independiente del Valle.

El futuro deportivo de Kendry Páez está cerca de oficializarse en el Chelsea de Inglaterra, pero previo a eso, existen ciertas aristas que deben darse a su favor, pero es real, está negociando con el cuadro inglés.

Así lo dio a conocer tanto Independiente del Valle, dueño de su pase y su propia madre, Jéssica Andrade, que habló sobre los inicios de su hijo, revelando que pasó por Barcelona SC y hasta la Academia de Alfaro Moreno, actual presidente del club guayaquileño, pero finalmente IDV lo arropó deportivamente hablando. "Las escuelas de fútbol de Guayaquil no se atreven a jugársela por pequeños, no invierten", empezó hablando Andrade para 'Área Deportiva' de Quito.

Sobre su llegada a IDV, Andrade recordó: "Kendry llegó a IDV en un partido amistoso que se hizo acá en Quito, estaba LDUQ, IDV, y Patria. IDV se enamoró de Kendry en ese momento, cuando vio su juego".

"Kendry comenzó desde los 5 años, él no fue federado, comenzó en el Huancavilca, luego Alfaro Moreno y después BSC. Se va a hacer el intento para ver si se puede ir antes de los 18 años al Chelsea, si se da eso, iremos a vivir con Kendry a Inglaterra", enfatizó.

Lo cierto es que Páez está valorado en 20 millones de dólares, siendo la máxima figura de Ecuador sub 17 y con apenas 16 años ya debutó y anotó goles en Liga Pro y Copa Libertadores.

