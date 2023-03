Liga Pro ocupa el cuarto lugar de las competencias con más tarjetas por partido a nivel mundial

Most penalty cards per match since 2020, 7⃣6⃣ leagues 🌏 #Bolivia's top division 🇧🇴 ahead of #Uruguay 🇺🇾 & #Venezuela 🇻🇪 Top two #Portugal's divisions 🇵🇹 & 🇺🇦 only non Latin American leagues in the top 🔟 Full data 👉 https://t.co/leUSnC8Zzt pic.twitter.com/hERRFsIiL0