Lamine Yamal genera polemica trar darse de baja en la selección por lesión

<b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/lamine-yamal target=_blank>Lamine Yamal</a> no disputará con España los dos últimos partidos de la fase de clasificación al <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/mundial-2026 target=_blank>Mundial 2026</a></b>, ante Georgia y Turquía, y ha sido desconvocado por el seleccionador Luis de la Fuente. El técn<b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/hansi-flick target=_blank></a><b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/empresa-andres-iniesta-investigado-peru-estafa-vinculada-partidos-elnacional-barcelonasc-IF10401966 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b>