Lamine Yamal genera polemica trar darse de baja en la selección por lesión

Lamine Yamal no disputará con España esta fecha FIFA debido a que se sometió a un tratamiento para tratar las molestias en el pubis sin notificar a la federación.

   
    Lamine Yamal quedó fuera de la selección por lesión. ( REDES )
Lamine Yamal no disputará con España los dos últimos partidos de la fase de clasificación al Mundial 2026, ante Georgia y Turquía, y ha sido desconvocado por el seleccionador Luis de la Fuente.

El técnico dio de baja al delantero español tras conocer con "sorpresa" y "malestar" que se sometió el lunes, sin informar a la selección, a un "procedimiento invasivo de radiofrecuencia" por la pubalgia que arrastra. La Real Federación Española de Fútbol (RFEF) aporta todos los detalles en un comunicado en sus redes sociales.

El entrenador del Barcelona, Hansi Flick, tras la ventana de septiembre, aseguró que De la Fuente "no cuida a los jugadores", por el regreso lesionado de Lamine Yamal a Barcelona después de participar con España en dos partidos con unas molestias que derivaron en pubalgia.

"Dicho procedimiento se ha realizado sin comunicación previa al cuerpo médico de la Selección, teniendo conocimiento de los detalles del mismo únicamente mediante un informe recibido a las 22:40 horas de anoche, en el que se indica la recomendación médica de reposo durante 7-10 días", informó la RFEF.

De esta manera, ante la cercanía de los partidos ante Georgia, el próximo sábado, y frente a Turquía en Sevilla, este martes 18 de noviembre, De la Fuente ha desconvocado a Lamine Yamal, que regresa este martes a Barcelona para tratarse en su club.

