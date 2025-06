54' HUGE CHANCE! @Flamengo_en take advantage of a defensive to mistake to get in the box, but the shot is wide.



Watch the @FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/i0K4eUtwwb | #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #FLACHE pic.twitter.com/yggJSSv5Ng