26 sep 2025 , 08:52

Dos periodistas peruanos se fueron a los golpes tras la eliminación de Alianza Lima

En un programa deportivo en Perú, dos periodistas sostuvieron un enfrentamiento físico tras intercambiar comentarios acerca de la eliminación de Alianza Lima en Copa Sudamericana.

   
    Imagen del altercado sucedido en el programa Erick & Gonzalo.( REDES )
Los periodistas deportivos peruanos Silvio Valencia y Evaristo Cruz protagonizaron un enfrentamiento físico en vivo durante el programa Erick & Gonzalo.

El incidente ocurrió mientras el panel, compuesto por cinco comentaristas, debatía acaloradamente sobre la reciente eliminación de Alianza Lima de la Copa Sudamericana, tras perder 2-1 ante Universidad de Chile en los cuartos de final.

La discusión escaló rápidamente y tras un fuerte intercambio verbal, el periodista Evaristo Cruz agredió físicamente a su compañero Silvio Valencia.

A pesar de que Evaristo Cruz advirtió a la producción que cortaran la transmisión si él se ponía de pie, la discusión no cesó. Silvio Valencia prosiguió a encarar a su compañero, lo que desencadenó el ataque. Sin dudarlo, Cruz lanzó el primer golpe e inmediatamente después se cortó la señal del programa.

