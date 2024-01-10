Fútbol Internacional
Diego Palacios confirmó el fichaje de Félix Torres por el Corinthians

Redacción

Diego Palacios aseguró que Félix Torres será compañero suyo en el Corinthians

Este miércoles, 11 de enero, el Corinthians de Brasil presentó a Diego Palacios como nuevo refuerzo para la temporada 2024, firmando un contrato por cuatro años, y fue preguntado por el fichaje de Félix Torres.

La novela del zaguero ecuatoriano se ha extendido más de lo esperado por los directivos de Corinthians, pues días atrás ya aseguraron que faltaban pequeños detalles, pero todo apunta que el fichaje ya está cerrado.

Así lo confirmó Diego Palacios en la rueda de prensa, pues le preguntaron por el fichaje de Félix Torres, y dio muy buenas referencias del futbolista ecuatoriano.

Estoy muy contento de que Torres venga a jugar aquí. Es el mejor defensor de Ecuador, nos va a ayudar mucho. Acá nos va a ir muy bien, quiero que se una a esta familia, que sea campeón”, fueron las palabras del Chiqui, sobre el defensa.

Por su parte, el director deportivo del Corinthians confirmó que la novela llegó a su fin, y esperan la llegada de Torres a Brasil para este jueves, 11 de enero.

El zaguero se encontraba entrenando con Santos Laguna a la espera de la resolución de su salida, e incluso era esperado para jugar en la primera fecha del torneo mexicano, pero ahora viajará a Brasil.

El traspaso de Félix se cerraría cerca de los USD 5.5 millones, de los que Barcelona SC recibirá el 30 % del valor negociado.

