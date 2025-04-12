Fútbol Internacional
12 abr 2025 , 14:01

Bayern Munich y Borussia Dortmund firman un emocionante empate en la Bundesliga

El Bayern Munich y el Borussia Dortmund empatan y le dan vida al Bayer Leverkusen de Piero Hincapié en la Bundesliga.

   
  • Bayern Munich y Borussia Dortmund firman un emocionante empate en la Bundesliga
    El Munich y el Dortmund igualaron 2-2 en la Bundesliga.( Redes sociales )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Este sábado 12 de abril, el Bayern Munich y el Borussia Dortmund empataron 2-2 en una nueva edición del clásico alemán que tuvo un gran segundo tiempo.

El Bayern mantiene la ventaja de seis puntos con la que empezó la jornada sobre el Bayer Leverkusen, que había empatado sin goles ante el Union Berlín.

El Bayern tenía la pelota y la hacía circular en la mitad contraria abriéndose espacios con frecuentes cambios de frente. Al final del primer tiempo lo único que podía dar por satisfecho al Dortmund era que el marcador todavía mostraba un 0-0.

Lea más: Allen Obando: “Para ser convocado con Ecuador, tengo que demostrar en el Inter Miami y tener minutos”

Sin embargo, al comienzo del segundo tiempo fue el Dortmund se puso en ventaja con un gol de cabeza de Beier el 48 a centro de Julian Ryerson desde la derecha.

Bayern Munich lleva seis puntos de ventaja al Borussia Dortmund.
Bayern Munich lleva seis puntos de ventaja al Borussia Dortmund. ( Redes sociales )

El Bayern seguía presionando adelante y el empate llegó con un remate de pierna derecha dentro del área de Raphael Guerreiro, a pase corto de Thomas Müller. La jugada la inició Serge Gnabry con un desborde por la izquierda.

Lea más: Barcelona SC: El emotivo mensaje de despedida de Jesús Trindade a Víctor Mendoza

El propio Gnabry puso en ventaja al Bayern en el 69 con un remate dentro del área tras una jugada individual.

Pero el Dortmund volvió en un saque de esquina, primero Jonas Urbig logró parar a medias un remate de Serhou Guirassy y luego el rebote le quedó a Waldemar Anton que definió desde corta distancia.

Temas
Fútbol
Bundesliga
Fútbol internacional
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
Alemania
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas