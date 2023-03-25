Ciclismo
25 mar 2023 , 12:42

Richard Carapaz "recibe una lección de humildad" de Rigoberto Urán, tras autoproclamarse líder de EF Education

Kevin Verdezoto

La llegada de Richard Carapaz al EF Education no ha caído del todo bien en la prensa colombiana, ya que el 'tricolor' se autoproclamó líder de la escuadra, algo que ya ostentaba Rigoberto Urán.

    Richard Carapaz, ciclista ecuatoriano.( FOTO: EF EDUCATION )
Richard Carapaz ya empezó a pedalear de manera oficial con su nuevo equipo, el EF Education EasyPost, donde arribó como figura y donde expresó (en su llegada), que fichaba por el club estadounidense para ser su líder, algo que no ha caído bien en la prensa de Colombia.

Esto debido a que Rigoberto Urán, ciclista 'cafetero' que milita en el EF Education hace ocho temporadas, es reconocido como el líder innato del equipo, por lo que las palabras del carchense no fueron bien recibidas por el norteño, comandante del equipo.

“Yo creo que ahora mismo soy el deportista número uno del EF. Cuando estuvimos en Girona (España) compartiendo varios días con el equipo se sintió el apoyo y las ganas de buscar un objetivo en común”, recuerda lo dicho por el ecuatoriano el portal Ciclismo Colombiano.

“Creo que al EF le faltaba un líder como tal, y ahora al tener un líder claro es como un camino a seguir: sabemos lo que buscamos y queremos, cuál es la ambición como equipo y tenemos muchas cosas que nos unen. Tenemos una gran oportunidad como equipo, no solo para mí de mostrarme como líder”, añadió el sitio.

Virando la página, los medios colombianos no olvidan lo dicho por Carapaz, y ahora en la Volta a Catalunya, ha dejado un titular que retumba en medios vecinos: "Urán le dio una lección de humildad a Carapaz".

“Semanas después, tanto Carapaz y Urán llegaba en igualdad de condiciones a su primera carrera juntos, ambos despegaban su temporada en Europa en la Vuelta a Cataluña 2023 (Carapaz corrió los Nacionales de Ecuador que ganó, mientras que Urán tenía cero kilómetros en las piernas). ¿Y qué pasó? Que Richard, quien se autonombró líder absoluto del equipo se quedó, cedió muchos minutos y la ha pasado mal en diferentes momentos de la competencia”, dijo la nota.

¿Quién asumió el rol de líder? Rigoberto Urán, quien llegó quinto en la etapa 5 y es décimo en la general. Y sí, sin darle tantos rodeos, el de Urrao vuelve a ser el protagonista del equipo, esta vez con Richard allí. La lección de humildad se deriva por sí sola, ni siquiera hay que nombrarla. Entre ellos todo va perfecto, hay amistad, sincronía y trabajo, pero no deja de ser curioso cómo, en ocasiones, las palabras pesan”, concluyó.

