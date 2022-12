Sismos en Carchi serían de origen volcánico ee

En el complejo volcánico Chiles - Cerro Negro está pasando esto. Columnas de vapor salen del subterráneo y son visibles a la distancia. Los habitantes de la parroquia Tufiño conocen a este lugar como El Hondón a donde se llega tras tres horas de caminata por el páramo y entre la lluvia.

“Hemos tenido que camuflar la noches para ir a trabajar, han sido amedrentados, les han robado, incluso el día de ayer nos obligaron a sacar a todo el personal que estaba trabajando.”

Ya de cerca evidenciamos esto. Los técnicos del Instituto Geofísico tanto de Ecuador como de Colombia, verificaron el agrietamiento del suelo y el agrandamiento de los ojos de agua que tiene mayor calor. Hasta hace una semana la temperatura del agua era no mayor a 45 grados, hoy con las mediciones hechas llegó a 95.

