28 may 2025 , 09:08

Starship: La nave de Elon Musk pierde el control en el espacio tras fuga de combustible

La nave Starship, diseñada para misiones de largo alcance a la Luna y Marte, sufrió una pérdida de control en el espacio después de experimentar una fuga de combustible en uno de sus tanques.

   
    Starship momentos antes de su despegue en la prueba de SpaceX( IG: SpaceX )
Redacción
Starship, el vehículo espacial de última generación desarrollado por SpaceX, ha sido el eje central de las aspiraciones de Elon Musk de llevar seres humanos a la Luna y Marte en un futuro cercano.

A pesar de las numerosas pruebas realizadas, el último vuelo de la nave, que inicialmente parecía ser un éxito, terminó en una grave falla técnica tras una fuga de combustible que comprometió vuelo satisfactorio de la nave así fue notificado por la empresa espacial.

LEA: Cohete despega hacia la EEI para rescatar a astronautas varados

La falla se debió a una perdida de combustible en unos de su de sus tanques de combustible de Starship causó un fallo en el artefacto, lo que afectó gravemente el sistema de control de actitud así lo publico la empresa espacial en su cuenta de la red social X. Este sistema es responsable de mantener la nave en la orientación correcta durante el vuelo, importante para maniobras y reingresos a la atmósfera. La fuga de combustible impidió que los motores correctores pudieran estabilizar la nave, lo que resultó en un descontrol progresivo.

Este incidente terminó de manera satisfactoria, ya que, a pesar de haber desviado su ruta tras algunas maniobras, la nave pudo regresar al centro espacial sin causar daños a terceros ni comprometer su integridad. Las imágenes muestran cómo Starship se descompensa en el aire debido a la clara fuga de combustible. La empresa señaló que, en estas pruebas de vuelo, el verdadero éxito radica en lo que se aprende, y este fallo servirá para mejorar la fiabilidad de Starship mientras SpaceX busca hacer que la vida sea interplanetaria.

LEA: El cohete Starship de SpaceX se prepara para el octavo vuelo de prueba esta noche

