Tecnología
12 ago 2025 , 14:54

Perplexity ofrece USD 34 500 millones para comprar Google Chrome

Perplexity quiere comprar el buscador Chrome, de Google. De momento Google no respone, no obstante, la oferta en conjunto con una posible ley antimonopolio podría obligar a Google a aceptar esta propuesta.

   
  • Perplexity ofrece USD 34 500 millones para comprar Google Chrome
    Interfaz de Google Chrome al descargar la aplicación( Foto de Pexels - AS Photography )
Fuente:
El País
Fuente:
Bloomberg Línea
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

La startup de inteligencia artificial Perplexity presentó una audaz oferta no solicitada de USD 34.500 millones a Google para adquirir su navegador web, Chrome. Este movimiento se produce en un momento crucial, mientras Google se enfrenta a un posible mandato antimonopolio que podría obligar a la compañía a desprenderse de la plataforma.

La oferta se formalizó el martes por la mañana, justo cuando se espera que un juez federal emita en los próximos días una sentencia con medidas correctivas para evitar que Google monopolice el mercado de las búsquedas en línea. Tras ser declarado un monopolio ilegal el año pasado, el gobierno de EE.UU. ha propuesto que Google venda Chrome y otorgue licencias de datos de búsqueda a la competencia.

Leer más: Aprende idiomas gratis e intuitivamente con la IA de Google

Con una valoración de USD 18.000 millones, la oferta de Perplexity supera su propio valor de mercado. Sin embargo, Dmitry Shevelenko, director comercial de la startup, aseguró que "varios grandes fondos de inversión han acordado financiar la transacción en su totalidad", aunque se negó a revelar los nombres. La compañía ve en la adquisición de Chrome una oportunidad estratégica, especialmente mientras se prepara para lanzar su propio navegador, Comet, con un agente de IA.

Perplexity ya realizó una jugada similar al presentar una oferta para adquirir las operaciones de TikTok en EE.UU., una empresa que también se enfrenta a una posible prohibición en el país.

Hasta el momento, Google no ha respondido públicamente a la oferta. El mercado de los navegadores web ha resurgido con el interés de varias empresas de IA, como OpenAI, que también ha expresado interés en adquirir Chrome si una orden judicial fuerza su venta.

¿Qué es Perplexity?

También conocido como Perplexity AI, es una inteligencia artificial que funciona también como un buscador. Esta plataforma está diseñado para ofrecer respuestas actualizadas y precisas a las preguntas que tengas.

A diferencia de los buscadores tradicionales como Google, que muestran una lista de enlaces, Perplexity utiliza modelos de lenguaje avanzados (LLMs) para ofrecer respuestas directas, concisas y citadas a las preguntas de los usuarios.

Perplexity busca revolucionar la forma en que accedemos a la información al combinar la tecnología de búsqueda en tiempo real con la capacidad de los modelos de IA para ofrecer respuestas directas y verificables.

También te puede interesar: OpenAI lanza GPT-5, su nuevo modelo de lenguaje con avances en razonamiento y precisión

Temas
inteligencia artificial
Chrome
Google
IA
Noticias
Recomendadas