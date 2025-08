Sriharikota (India), 30/07/2025.- NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR), the first joint satellite of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and NASA, is launched by ISRO’s GSLV-F16 rocket from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, India, 30 July 2025. The satellite will scan the globe and provide all-weather at a 12-day interval, enabling a wide range of applications. NISAR can detect even small changes in the Earth’s surface such as ground deformation, ice sheet movement and vegetation dynamics, a press release by the ISRO said. EFE/EPA/Ragul Krishnan ( )