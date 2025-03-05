Tecnología
Meta utiliza reconocimiento facial de celebridades para detectar anuncios falsos

Meta, la empresa matriz de Instagram y Facebook, anunció una herramienta de reconocimiento facial para detectar anuncios fraudulentos que utilizan imágenes de celebridades en Reino Unido, la Unión Europea y Corea del Sur.

Según David Agranovich, director de amenazas cibernéticas de Meta, las personalidades en Reino Unido y la UE comenzarán a recibir notificaciones en las próximas semanas que les permitirán optar por utilizar la herramienta de protección "celeb-bait" con tecnología de reconocimiento facial.

"Creemos que esta herramienta nos ayudará a identificar el uso incorrecto de imágenes de figuras públicas," incluso si el anuncio utiliza inteligencia artificial generativa, dijo Agranovich a los reporteros.

Los anuncios falsos que presentan imágenes manipuladas de celebridades son comunes en las redes sociales, a menudo para atraer a los usuarios para que compartan información personal o envíen dinero.

Cuando la personalidad habilite la nueva función de Meta, la herramienta escaneará su foto de perfil y la comparará con rostros que aparezcan en anuncios falsos sospechosos, los cuales serán bloqueados automáticamente si se confirma su uso indebido.

Meta también anunció que integrará el reconocimiento facial en sus herramientas de recuperación de cuentas para todos los usuarios.

Aquellos que opten por utilizarlo podrán verificar su identidad grabando un breve video si su cuenta está bloqueada.

La empresa dijo que los datos faciales solo se usarán para este proceso de verificación y se eliminarán inmediatamente después.

Meta asegura que la tecnología cumple con las regulaciones europeas de protección de datos.

El gigante informático interrumpió previamente el reconocimiento facial en sus plataformas en 2021 debido a preocupaciones de privacidad, pero anunció en octubre de 2024 que restablecería la tecnología para combatir anuncios engañosos.

