¿Cuáles son los riesgos de consumir bebidas light o endulzadas artificialmente?

Las bebidas light son conocidas por no tener tanta azúcar como las de sabor original. Estudios revelaron que, a pesar de que sean light o zero no son saludables, estas contienen edulcorantes que pueden ser menos riesgosos como el azúcar, pero son productos ultraprocesados.

Algunos edulcorantes tienen aspartamo, una sustancia que ha sido considerada cancerígena por la OMS y que podría ser el causante de cáncer al hígado.

Estas bebidas, junto a los edulcorantes, podría dar un diagnóstico de fibrilación auricular o arritmia. Según la página Cardioalianza, la arritmia sucede cuando el ritmo del corazón sufre una aceleración, como si el corazón temblara, esta descoordinación de latidos podría formar coágulos de sangre y luego obstruir arterias del cerebro.

Profesionales recomiendan evitar el consumo frecuente de estas gaseosas y siempre mantenerse hidratado con agua.

