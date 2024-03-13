Salud y Belleza
13 mar 2024 , 17:47

¿Cuáles son los riesgos de consumir bebidas light o endulzadas artificialmente?

Redacción

Un nuevo estudio comprobó que consumir bebidas light podría afectar al corazón.

  • ¿Cuáles son los riesgos de consumir bebidas light o endulzadas artificialmente?
    Gaseosas servidas en distintos vasos.( FREEPIK )
El consumo diario de gaseosas podría causar problemas como obesidad y diabetes y aunque las bebidas light pareciera que son más sanas, está comprobado que puede generar enfermedades cardiacas.

Las personas que consumen alrededor de 2 litros semanales de bebidas endulzadas artificialmente, tiene más posibilidad de sufrir las consecuencias.

Así lo revela un estudio publicado en la revista científica AHA sobre: Bebidas azucaradas, susceptibilidad genética y fibrilación auricular incidente: un estudio de cohorte prospectivo.

Bebida light servida con hielo.
Bebida light servida con hielo. ( FREEPIK )

Las bebidas light son conocidas por no tener tanta azúcar como las de sabor original. Estudios revelaron que, a pesar de que sean light o zero no son saludables, estas contienen edulcorantes que pueden ser menos riesgosos como el azúcar, pero son productos ultraprocesados.

Algunos edulcorantes tienen aspartamo, una sustancia que ha sido considerada cancerígena por la OMS y que podría ser el causante de cáncer al hígado.

Estas bebidas, junto a los edulcorantes, podría dar un diagnóstico de fibrilación auricular o arritmia. Según la página Cardioalianza, la arritmia sucede cuando el ritmo del corazón sufre una aceleración, como si el corazón temblara, esta descoordinación de latidos podría formar coágulos de sangre y luego obstruir arterias del cerebro.

Profesionales recomiendan evitar el consumo frecuente de estas gaseosas y siempre mantenerse hidratado con agua.

Hombre sufriendo de dolor en el pecho por problemas cardiacos.
Hombre sufriendo de dolor en el pecho por problemas cardiacos. ( FREEPIK )
