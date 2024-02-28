Salud y Belleza
28 feb 2024 , 15:20

La marihuana en cualquier forma causa más riesgo de un ataque cardíaco

user placeholder

Redacción

Las personas que consumen Cannabis, tienen más posibilidad de sufrir un ataque cardíaco o accidentes cardiovasculares.

    Foto archivo de una mujer cultivando cannabis( Mario Baos / EFE )
Redacción

El origen de la marihuana, viene de la mezcla verde con marrón o gris de partes secas de la planta de Cannabis, contiene sustancias químicas que pueden cambiar el estado de ánimo o conciencia.

Hay distintas maneras de consumir esta droga: fumar, aspirar o ingerir. Si la persona no ha fumado antes, ni ha tenido enfermedades cardiacas, la marihuana hace que estas mismas aparezcan y sean riesgosas para su salud.

La marihuana en su forma natural como planta y como cigarrillo lleno de cannabis
La marihuana en su forma natural como planta y como cigarrillo lleno de cannabis ( PXHERE )

Abra Jeffers, analista de datos del Hospital General de Massachusetts, mencionó que "El humo del cannabis no es tan distinto del humo del tabaco, salvo por la droga psicoactiva: THC (tetrahidrocannabinol) frente a nicotina".

Jeffers agregó que fumar cannabis tiene riesgos cardiovasculares, al igual que fumar tabaco. El consumo de la marihuana ha aumentado, mientras que el del tabaco convencional ha disminuido.

En febrero del 2023, un estudio mostró que consumir marihuana todos los días puede aumentar el riesgo de enfermedad coronaria. Esta enfermedad se da por la acumulación de placa en las paredes de las arterias que suministran sangre al corazón.

Los adultos que consumen cannabis, a pesar de que no ingieran tabaco convencional, pueden tener una alta posibilidad de sufrir un infarto de miocardio como un ictus o desarrollar insuficiencia cardíaca. El ictus es una situación grave que es provocada cuando el flujo de sangre dirigido a una parte del cerebro se interrumpe.

Un hombre que sufre problemas cardíacos.
Un hombre que sufre problemas cardíacos. ( CANVA )

La Asociación Estadounidense del Corazón recomienda evitar fumar o el vaping de cualquier sustancia, incluidos los productos de cannabis, por la causa de daño grave al corazón, los pulmones y los vasos sanguíneos.

Robert Page II, profesor de farmacia clínica y medicina física de la Facultad de Farmacia de la Universidad de Colorado, mencionó en una entrevista con CNN lo siguiente:

"Las últimas investigaciones sobre el consumo de cannabis indican que fumar e inhalar cannabis aumenta las concentraciones de carboxihemoglobina en la sangre (monóxido de carbono, un gas venenoso), similar a los efectos de inhalar un cigarrillo de tabaco, ambos de los cuales se han relacionado con enfermedades del músculo cardíaco, dolor en el pecho, alteraciones del ritmo cardíaco, ataques cardíacos y otras afecciones graves"

