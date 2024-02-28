La marihuana en cualquier forma causa más riesgo de un ataque cardíaco

<b>Abra Jeffers</b>, analista de datos del Hospital General de Massachusetts, mencionó que El humo del cannabis no es tan distinto del humo del tabaco, salvo por la droga psicoactiva: <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/tendencias/salud/7-senales-para-saber-si-a-tu-cuerpo-le-hace-falta-hierro-KC6884905 target=_blank></a></b><b></b><b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/guayaquil/guayas-casos-dengue-contagios-2024-DE6879894 target=_blank></a></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/maria-benito-peru-enfermedad-ela-XJ6902374 target=_blank><b></b></a><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b>