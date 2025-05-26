Salud y Belleza
Qué es un mini ACV y cómo identificar los síntomas a tiempo

Aunque sus síntomas duran pocos minutos, el ataque isquémico transitorio puede dejar secuelas duraderas si no se actúa con urgencia.

   
    Síntomas de un mini ACV
Dos estudios recientes han encendido las alertas sobre la gravedad del ataque isquémico transitorio (AIT), conocido también como mini ACV o micro ictus. Aunque sus síntomas suelen desaparecer en minutos, estos episodios pueden generar consecuencias a largo plazo, como fatiga crónica o deterioro cognitivo, y aumentar significativamente el riesgo de un accidente cerebrovascular mayor.

Una investigación liderada por el Hospital Universitario de Aalborg en Dinamarca, y publicada en la revista Neurology, mostró que más del 50 % de los pacientes que sufrieron un AIT reportaron fatiga persistente hasta un año después del evento. Esta se manifestaba como agotamiento físico, disminución de la motivación y cansancio mental.

Por su parte, otro estudio de la Universidad de Alabama, publicado en JAMA Neurology, reveló que cinco años después de un mini ACV, los pacientes presentaban deterioro cognitivo similar al de un ACV completo, a pesar de haber tenido una recuperación inicial sin secuelas visibles.

¿Qué es un mini ACV?

Un AIT es una obstrucción temporal del flujo de sangre al cerebro. A diferencia de un ACV, el bloqueo suele disolverse por sí solo en minutos. Sin embargo, su naturaleza transitoria no significa que no sea grave.

“El término ‘transitorio’ puede llevar a subestimar su gravedad”, advierte el neurocirujano Matías Baldoncini, de la Universidad de Buenos Aires según informa Infobae. “Aunque los síntomas desaparezcan, puede haber daños duraderos si no se recibe atención médica urgente”.

¿Cuáles son los síntomas?

Reconocer los síntomas de un mini ACV es clave. Para ello, los médicos recomiendan memorizar la regla R.A.P.I.D.O.:

- R: Rostro caído o asimétrico

- A: Alteración del equilibrio

- P: Pérdida de fuerza en brazo o pierna

- I: Impedimento visual repentino

- D: Dificultad para hablar o comprender

- O: Obtener ayuda médica inmediata

La American Stroke Association advierte que incluso si los síntomas desaparecen en menos de una hora, se debe acudir a emergencias. El 20 % de quienes sufren un AIT tendrán un ACV completo en los tres meses siguientes, y las primeras 48 horas son las más críticas.

Una urgencia médica subestimada

Ambos estudios coinciden en que el AIT debe considerarse una urgencia médica de alto riesgo. Su diagnóstico y seguimiento adecuados pueden prevenir discapacidades mayores. Además, factores como la ansiedad o depresión previos pueden empeorar los síntomas posteriores, por lo que se recomienda un enfoque médico integral tras un episodio.

Actuar rápido puede marcar la diferencia entre una recuperación total y secuelas permanentes. Reconocer los signos a tiempo es vital para salvar vidas y prevenir daños mayores.

