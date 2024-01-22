X (Twitter) lleva las llamadas de voz y video a Android

<a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/tendencias/tecnologia/elon-musk-grok-inteligencia-artificial-red-x-antes-twitter-GI6309686 target=_blank>La red social X</a> ha ampliado su compatibilidad con <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/tendencias/tecnologia/google-anuncia-cambios-que-hara-para-facilitar-descarga-de-apps-pago-alternativas-BB6506829 target=_blank>Android</a> al incorporar la <b>función de llamadas y videollamadas</b>, la cual ha sido incluida en la más reciente <b>actualización de la aplicación móvil para</b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/5-grandes-traspies-que-altos-ejecutivos-incluyendo-elon-musk-dieron-en-2023-DC6545261 target=_blank></a><b></b><b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/tendencias/redes/whatsapp-cinco-medidas-proteger-privacidad-KF6645840 target=_blank><b></b></a> <b></b><b></b><b></b> <a rel=nofollow noopener noreferrer href=https://techcrunch.com/2024/01/19/x-is-rolling-out-audio-and-video-calls-to-android/ target=_blank></a><b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/tendencias/redes/evitar-olvidar-contrasenas-gmail-facebook-otras-paginas-web-ED6544701 target=_blank><b></b></a> <b></b><b></b><b></b>