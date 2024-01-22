Redes
22 ene 2024 , 11:19

X (Twitter) lleva las llamadas de voz y video a Android

redacción y Europa Press

Musk, propietario de X, busca convertir esta aplicación en una app integral

La red social X ha ampliado su compatibilidad con Android al incorporar la función de llamadas y videollamadas, la cual ha sido incluida en la más reciente actualización de la aplicación móvil para este sistema operativo.

Elon Musk, propietario de la antigua Twitter, confirmó durante el verano su intención de agregar estas características a la plataforma como parte de su visión de transformar X en una aplicación integral.

Inicialmente, la función se implementó en iOS en octubre, como parte de la suscripción premium del servicio. Ahora, según ha confirmado uno de los ingenieros de X, a partir de este jueves las llamadas de voz y vídeo también están disponibles en Android gracias a la última actualización de la aplicación.

TechCrunch destaca que solo los usuarios con una suscripción tienen la capacidad de realizar estas llamadas, aunque cualquier usuario de la plataforma puede recibirlas y participar en ellas.

La compañía ha reafirmado su compromiso de convertir X en una aplicación completa, y este año planea avanzar en esa dirección al introducir pagos y aprovechar la inteligencia artificial para mejorar la experiencia de usuario y la interacción de los anunciantes.

