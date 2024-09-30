Redes
30 sep 2024 , 06:09

¿Por qué se regala un ramo de carritos a los hombres el 30 de septiembre?

Descubre cómo comenzó la iniciativa de este regalo y qué simboliza.

   
  • ¿Por qué se regala un ramo de carritos a los hombres el 30 de septiembre?
    Imagen referencial de pareja con un ramo de hot wheels.( Internet )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

En 2023, una publicación viral en TikTok inició una nueva tradición de regalar ramos de Hot Wheels a los hombres el 30 de septiembre. La iniciativa, propuesta por Alejandro Rodríguez, capturó la atención de millones de personas y se convirtió en un movimiento de amor y apreciación hacia los hombres.

Lea: ¿Por qué se regalan flores amarillas el 21 de septiembre?

El video de Rodríguez, publicado en TikTok en 2023, sugirió que una semana después de regalar flores amarillas a las mujeres el 21 de septiembre, los hombres merecen un gesto similar. Su propuesta: regalar ramos de Hot Wheels cada 30 de septiembre. En solo unos días, el video acumuló más de 4 millones de visitas y se convirtió en un tema de conversación en las redes sociales.

@aalejandro.rdz Dia internacional de regalae carritos hot wheels #21deseptiembre #floresamarillas #hotwheels ♬ Flores Amarillas - Floricienta

¿Por qué se regalan Hot Wheels?

Los Hot Wheels son más que simples juguetes; son un símbolo de la infancia y la nostalgia. Muchos hombres recuerdan haber sido grandes fans de estos vehículos de colección cuando eran pequeños, pero no todos tuvieron la oportunidad de tenerlos. Regalar un ramo de Hot Wheels ahora que son adultos evoca un lindo recuerdo de su infancia y es un detalle que muestra que su pareja se preocupa por sus deseos y sueños.

Puede interesarle: La OMS y TikTok se unen para combatir la desinformación y mejorar la educación sanitaria

Aunque la tradición de regalar Hot Wheels se inició en 2023, anteriormente se celebraba el Día Internacional del Novio el 3 de octubre. Ahora, en su segundo año, esta tradición sigue creciendo y consolidándose como un gesto de amor y apreciación hacia los hombres.

Este 30 de septiembre marcará el segundo año en que se celebre esta fecha. Los fans de la iniciativa ya están compartiendo sus propias ideas y creaciones de ramos de Hot Wheels en las redes sociales, utilizando hashtags como #RamoDeHotWheels y #30DeSeptiembre.

Estos ramos no solo están formados con los pequeños vehículos de colección, también suelen ir acompañados de dulces e incluso bebidas alcohólicas para adornar aún más el detalle romántico.

Imagen referencial de ramo de hot wheels.
Imagen referencial de ramo de hot wheels. ( Internet )
Temas
carros
regalos
novios
30 de septiembre
hot weels
Mundo
Noticias
Recomendadas