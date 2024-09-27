Redes
27 sep 2024 , 13:04

Piña al revés: la nueva forma de encontrar pareja en el supermercado

Esta es la nueva tendencia que están usando los solteros para encontrar pareja.

   
    Imagen referencial, tendencia de la piña para encontrar pareja.( Pixabay )
Fuente:
Redacción
user placeholder

Redacción
El amor es un sentimiento complejo y multifacético que abarca una variedad de emociones, desde el cariño y la amistad hasta la pasión romántica. Se manifiesta en diferentes formas, como el amor familiar, el amor platónico y el amor romántico, y puede influir en nuestras decisiones, comportamientos y bienestar emocional.

Este sentimiento suele surgir en lugares inesperados, en redes sociales se viraliza la tendencia encontrar el amor en un supermercado. En medio de pasillos repletos de productos nace la idea de encontrar al amor de tu vida, está corriente es muy popular en España.

La práctica consiste en colocar una piña boca abajo en el carrito de compras, según internautas esta es una señal que le permite a los solteros poder identificarse. Expertos en redes sociales lo han catalogado como “el nuevo Tinder”. Según El Comercio Perú, esta tendencia no se puede hacer en cualquier horario, para que sea efectivo deben hacer esta técnica en el lapso de 19:00 a 20:00.

De acuerdo con Noemi Saavedra, “Supuestamente si colocas una piña en tu carrito de 7 a 8 estás abierto a la posibilidad de que te coqueteen”. Esta joven replicó el trend y en el video podemos visualizar cómo nace una conversación entre ella y un hombre que caminaba por los pasillos del supermercado.

Miguel Level, otro usuario de Tik Tok compartió su experiencia al intentar el trend y probar si en efecto lograba por lo menos entabla algún tipo de conversa con una chica, una segundos despues conocio a una chica que también llevaba una piña boca abajo en su carrito de compras.

De acuerdo con Infobae la tendencia se viralizó en los supermercados de Mercadona en España y poco después se hizo popular en Perú. Instagram y Tiktok son las redes sociales donde esta práctica ha ganado bastante popularidad, además de la atención de miles de usuarios.

