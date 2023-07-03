Redes
03 jul 2023 , 11:51

Instagram: Meta anuncia el nuevo costo para la verificación de cuentas

user placeholder

Redacción

Registro

Obtener el llamativo ‘tick azul’ en tu cuenta de Instagram ahora será parte de un servicio pagado de la compañía Meta

  • Instagram: Meta anuncia el nuevo costo para la verificación de cuentas
    Meta anuncia que obtener el llamativo ´tick azul' en tu cuenta de Instagram ahora involucra un servicio de pago. ( META )
Fuente:
Registro

La compañía Meta, propietaria de las plataformas de redes sociales como Instagram y Facebook, ha anunciado este 27 de junio el nuevo servicio de pago para su verificación de cuentas en línea. Después de haber introducido esta nueva dinámica en Nueva Zelanda y Australia en febrero, la compañía ha decidido ampliar este servicio al resto de sus usuarios. Desde este mes, está disponible Meta Verified, un servicio de pago para verificar las cuentas de usuarios que cumplan con ciertos requisitos que busquen conseguir el famoso 'tick azul' en sus perfiles.

Esta nueva versión de verificación online tiene un precio de $14,99 al mes, e incluye una protección de datos mejorada, un nuevo sistema de asistencia directa, nuevos íconos y stickers exclusivos para historias y una difusión aumentada en la plataforma. Esta nueva opción de verificación también se acopla para usuarios de Facebook que buscan una atención similar.

Una vez finalizado el proceso, la compañía decidirá un tiempo estimado en el cual la verificación de la cuenta será considerada.
Una vez finalizado el proceso, la compañía decidirá un tiempo estimado en el cual la verificación de la cuenta será considerada. ( META )

¿Cuáles son los pasos a seguir para obtener la verificación en Instagram?

  • Desplázate al menú de ‘Configuración y privacidad’ y entra en el ‘Centro de cuentas’. Si el servicio de Meta Verified está disponible en tu región, verás una opción en la lista de servicios.
  • Una vez seleccionado el servicio, el usuario debe seleccionar que cuenta quisiera verificar. Una vez que esta sea definida, el usuario debe seleccionar un método de pago para el servicio. El costo de este es de $13,99 si el servicio es contratado en la web, o $14,99 si el usuario decide contratarlo por la aplicación móvil.
  • Una vez que el método de pago sea seleccionado, el usuario deberá escanear un documento de identidad para corroborar su identidad, junto con un vídeo o ‘selfie’ en el caso de que sea necesario.

    • Al finalizar el proceso, la compañía decidirá un tiempo estimado en el cual la verificación de la cuenta será considerada.

    Desde hace tiempo, el proceso de verificación de cuentas en Facebook e Instagram era gratuito y lo hacías llenando un formulario, algo que actualmente cambió, pues a inicios del presente año se aporbó este nuevo seevicio.

    Noticias
    Recomendadas