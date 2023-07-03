Instagram: Meta anuncia el nuevo costo para la verificación de cuentas

La compañía <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/rusia-incluye-a-meta-en-lista-de-organizaciones-terroristas-y-extremistas-MX3365248 target=_blank>Meta,</a></b> propietaria de las plataformas de redes sociales como <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/instagram-whatsapp-y-facebook-dejan-de-funcionar-EG5392071 target=_blank>Instagram y Facebook,</a></b> ha anunciado este <b>27 de junio</b> el nuevo <b>servicio de pago</b> para su <b>verificación de cuentas en línea.</b> Después<b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/un-terrorista-ataco-con-cuchillo-en-nueva-zelanda-6-heridos-en-un-supermercado-HN780191 target=_blank></a></b><b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/australia-aprueba-el-uso-de-extasis-y-hongos-alucinogenos-para-tratar-enfermedades-mentales-FK5491456 target=_blank></a></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b>