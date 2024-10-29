Redes
29 oct 2024 , 10:43

Cara de cortisol: por qué esta tendencia viral culpa al estrés de problemas en la piel

Todos los seres humanos contamos con la hormona cortisol, que es fundamental para la vida, ya que se encarga de manejar los niveles de estrés.

   
    Parte inferior del rostro inflamada y con acné.( Pixabay )
Fuente:
Redacción
user placeholder

Redacción
En redes sociales se ha viralizado una nueva tendencia llamada “cara de cortisol”, donde básicamente se culpa a la hormona encargada del estrés de provocar inflamación en el rostro, acumulación de grasa, envejecimiento prematuro, acné y otras afecciones a la piel.

En redes sociales como Tik Tok, este tipo de contenido acumula más de 122 millones de publicaciones que usan el hashtag cara de cortisol. Allí los usuarios muestran su antes y después, donde los cambios son tan notables que se piensa que todos podrían estar pasando por altos niveles de estrés que estimulan al cortisol.

Los usuarios mencionan frases como: “no eres fea, solo tienes cara de cortisol”. ¿Pero a qué se debe esto?

Todos los seres humanos contamos con la hormona cortisol, que es fundamental para la vida, ya que se encarga de manejar los niveles de estrés, y cuando existen elevadas cargas, esta comienza a desarrollar grasa.

De acuerdo con la doctora Blanca Galofré, nutricionista integrativa especializada en Dietética energética, “el cortisol es una hermana que producen las glándulas suprarrenales, situadas encima de los riñones y que el cuerpo libera en situaciones de ansiedad, por eso es conocida como la hormona del estrés”.

Uno de los síntomas más comunes cuando el cortisol está elevado es la retención de líquidos, además de la falta de sueño. El estrés crónico puede alterar el metabolismo y aumentar el almacenamiento de grasa en abdomen y cuello. En algunas personas se presenta retención de líquidos en el rostro.

