11 mar 2024 , 13:44

Así puedes poner música con letras a tus Estados de WhatsApp

Existen dos alternativas para crear estados con música en Whatsapp.

WhatsApp, la aplicación de mensajería instantánea que ha conquistado el mundo, aún no ofrece una función nativa para compartir música en los estados, pero no te preocupes, ¡no hay por qué resignarse al silencio!

Con un poco de creatividad y dos métodos sencillos, puedes darle vida a tus estados con melodías que contagiarán a tus contactos, y para ello nos podemos valer de dos apps que más de uno de los que lea este artículo las tendrá instaladas: Facebook y Spotify, continúa leyendo para saber más.

Mujer sosteniendo el ícono de WhatsApp.
Mujer sosteniendo el ícono de WhatsApp. ( Freepick )

1. Compartir estados con música desde Facebook

Esta opción pasa por el uso de la aplicación de Facebook, con la cual podremos incorporar música y canciones con imágenes alusivas y personalizadas a nuestros estados, incluyendo también la letra de las canciones en cuestión. Para utilizar este método, deberemos entrar a la app de Facebook y:

  • Crea una historia en Facebook.
  • Agrega música a tu historia, puede ser una de la biblioteca de Facebook o buscar una específica.
  • Personaliza tu historia con imágenes, texto y stickers.
  • Publica tu historia.
  • Guarda el video de tu historia.
  • Abre WhatsApp y sube el video como estado.

    2. Compartir estados con música desde aplicaciones de música

    Para esta opción, necesitaremos una app de música en línea, como Spotify o Youtube Music, y lo que se procederá a hacer será grabar la pantalla del teléfono mientras se reproduce la canción (con la letra incluida).

    Para ello, podemos usar las opciones de grabar pantalla disponibles en varios Androids y iPhones, o instalar alguna de las apps disponibles para tal fin en la Play o App Store. Una vez tengamos las apps necesarias, debemos:

  • Abre una aplicación de música como YouTube Music o Spotify.
  • Reproduce la canción que deseas compartir.
  • Graba la pantalla de tu dispositivo mientras se reproduce la canción.
  • Asegúrate de que las letras sean visibles.
  • Edita el video si lo deseas.
  • Sube el video a WhatsApp como estado.

