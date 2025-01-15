Curiosidades
Este es el Restaurante Ecuatoriano que brillará en la Guía Michelin de Miami

Ubicado en Miami y bajo la dirección de la Chef Ecuatoriana Alejandra Espinoza, el restaurante ha logrado posicionarse en el corazón de Miami.

   
  Este es el Restaurante Ecuatoriano que brillará en la Guía Michelin de Miami
    Fotografía publicada por el restaurante ubicado en el edificio The Bloom en Miami
La chef ecuatoriana Alejandra Espinoza, embajadora de Turismo Gastronómico Sostenible, nombrada así por las Naciones Unidas, dirige el restaurante COTOA en la ciudad de Miami. El establecimiento es la extensión de su exitoso restaurante Somos en Quito, que ha logrado consolidarse como un referente de la alta cocina ecuatoriana.

COTOA, se ubica dentro del moderno The Bloom, una propuesta gastronómica única que no solo destaca los sabores autóctonos de Ecuador, sino que también está diseñada como un espacio de interconexión y colaboración entre chefs.

El menú de COTOA se basa en los platos tradicionales ecuatorianos, elevados a la alta cocina, y es una celebración a los frutos del mar, con opciones frescas que destacan la riqueza culinaria del país, platos emblemáticos como el seco de pollo, maito, pan de yuca, llapingacho y el ceviche de Jipijapa se encuentran dentro del menú.

Fotografía de la chef ecuatoriana Alejandra Espinoza encargada de COTOA
Fotografía de la chef ecuatoriana Alejandra Espinoza encargada de COTOA ( Foto cuenta Instagram @cotoa.descanso )

El impacto de COTOA va más allá de su propuesta gastronómica. Con la inclusión del restaurante en la prestigiosa Guía Michelin, COTOA se convierte en el primer restaurante ecuatoriano en Estados Unidos en obtener tal reconocimiento, lo que refuerza aún más la calidad y el compromiso de la chef Espinoza por llevar la gastronomía ecuatoriana a nuevos horizontes.

“Estamos muy emocionados y agradecidos por este logro. Es un honor representar a Ecuador en Miami y ser parte de la Guía Michelin. Esta es una gran oportunidad para poner en el mapa mundial los sabores de nuestra tierra”, agregó Espinoza.

