Curiosidades
28 feb 2024 , 18:52

¿Por qué se regalan flores el 29 de febrero?

Redacción

La fecha del 29 de febrero del 2024 se ha relacionado con la entrega de flores.

En la plataforma de TikTok se viraliza la idea de regalar flores de cualquier color y tipo, aunque la mayoría opta por las de color amarillo, este jueves 29 de febrero. Hay varias razones que circulan en redes sociaes.

Una de ellas, es por el grupo musical colombiano Morat, un fragmento de una de sus canciones, Cómo te atreves, ha sido tomada como inspiración para regalar las flores favoritas de sus amigos, familiares o pareja, como una muestra de afecto y cariño.

Parte de la canción menciona:

Cuatro años sin mirarte

Tres postales y un bolero

Dos meses y me olvidaste

Y ni siquiera me pensaste

Un 29 de febrero

Gran cantidad de usuarios le ha dado como significado que entregar flores en este día, demuestra que sí pensó en esa persona en un 29 de febrero. La idea se complementa regalar flores junto a un mensaje que diga "claro que pensé en ti hoy".

No solo hay esa razón, la acción de regalar flores significa mucho en antiguas culturas como la china, egipcia, griega y romana. Las civilizaciones veneraban a divinidades importantes con arreglos floreales, como Afrodita, la Diosa del Amor en la mitología griega.

El año bisiesto, al ser un día que solo se presenta cada cuatro años, se vuelve importante para muchos para causar recuerdos inolvidables.

Otra creencia menciona que el 29 de febrero, un día que se escapa del ciclo regular del calendario, se vuelve una oportunidad para las personas que no han podido expresar su amor durante el resto del año.

