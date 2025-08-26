Curiosidades
Kaiwa Technology y el supuesto robot que gesta bebés

No existen pruebas científicas, patentes ni anuncios oficiales que respalden el proyecto atribuido a la empresa china.

   
En los últimos días circuló en medios internacionales la versión de que la startup china Kaiwa Technology estaría creando el primer robot humanoide con un útero artificial capaz de gestar bebés. El rumor se originó en una supuesta entrevista con Zhang Qifeng, director ejecutivo de la compañía, donde habría asegurado que el prototipo podría completar embarazos de hasta 10 meses.

Sin embargo, no hay publicaciones oficiales de la empresa que confirmen esta iniciativa. Tampoco se han encontrado patentes, documentos científicos ni evidencia verificable que respalde el proyecto. El historial de Kaiwa muestra que se dedica principalmente a la distribución de productos de óptica y robótica de servicio, sin experiencia en biotecnología o reproducción asistida.

Especialistas en fertilidad y biomedicina consideran que el anuncio es tecnológicamente improbable, ya que no se explica cómo se realizaría la fecundación, implantación de embriones ni los procesos hormonales que regulan un embarazo humano.

Hoy en día, los únicos avances documentados se relacionan con úteros artificiales experimentales en animales, como los desarrollados en el Children’s Hospital de Filadelfia, donde embriones de corderos prematuros lograron sobrevivir durante varias semanas. En humanos, la ciencia aún está lejos de replicar el embarazo completo fuera del cuerpo.

Los expertos coinciden en que, si la bioingeniería y las regulaciones éticas avanzan, los primeros ensayos clínicos podrían verse en 20 a 30 años, pero no en el presente. Mientras tanto, el caso de Kaiwa Technology parece más un ejemplo de especulación mediática que de innovación científica comprobada.

