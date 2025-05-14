Curiosidades
14 may 2025 , 17:04

Personaje creado con IA estafa a una mujer y le roba USD 15 mil

Le prometió amor, fama y hasta un puesto de trabajo. Pero todo era parte de un elaborado engaño con inteligencia artificial.

   
  • Personaje creado con IA estafa a una mujer y le roba USD 15 mil
    Imagen descriptiva de un personaje ficticio creado por IA ( Obtenida de Canva )
Fuente:
propia
user placeholder
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

La promesa era tan brillante como falsa: conocer al mismísimo George Clooney, entablar una relación con él y, además, conseguir un empleo en la industria del cine.

Fue así como una mujer cayó en una estafa que le costó más de USD 15 mil, todo a manos de un falso personaje creado con inteligencia artificial para hacerse pasar por el actor de Hollywood.

El engaño comenzó por redes sociales. Un perfil bien construido, con fotos reales de Clooney, lenguaje convincente y hasta mensajes de voz generados con IA.

Todo indicaba que era el verdadero. El supuesto actor incluso le prometió ayudarla a conseguir trabajo en un proyecto cinematográfico y, poco a poco, le fue pidiendo transferencias para cubrir “gastos urgentes” y “trámites confidenciales”.

Revise: ¿Quién tiene más poder en el mundo además del Papa? Así responde la Inteligencia Artificial

La víctima, cuyo nombre se mantiene en reserva, relató que el impostor usó expresiones cariñosas, le hablaba de planes a futuro y se mostraba accesible, pero siempre con una excusa para no tener un encuentro presencial. Cuando finalmente comenzó a sospechar y se negó a enviar más dinero, fue bloqueada.

Este caso se suma a una creciente ola de fraudes con inteligencia artificial que utilizan la imagen y voz de celebridades para estafar a personas vulnerables emocionalmente o con expectativas de fama rápida.

Especialistas advierten que este tipo de delitos serán cada vez más frecuentes, especialmente si las plataformas no endurecen sus mecanismos de verificación.

El uso de deepfakes y perfiles falsos con IA plantea nuevos desafíos legales y éticos, especialmente cuando los estafadores se aprovechan de la confianza que inspira una figura pública. Hoy más que nunca, es vital desconfiar de contactos digitales inesperados, incluso si parecen demasiado reales para ser mentira.

Revise: Herramienta de IA usa selfies para predecir la edad biológica y la supervivencia al cáncer

Temas
Curiosidades
inteligencia artificial
robo
fraude
estafa
Noticias
Recomendadas