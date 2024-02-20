Curiosidades
Día mundial del gato: Se celebra 3 veces

Redacción

El 20 de febrero se celebra el día del gato, pero no solo hoy es el día de estos felinos.

    Los felinos son celebrados tres veces al año( PXHERE )
El Día Internacional de los gatos se festeja el 20 de febrero, 8 de agosto y el 29 de octubre. Gracias al amor y popularidad de los felinos, es que tienen tres fechas para ser celebrados.

Esta fecha surgió por el gato más famoso de la década de los 90, llamado Socks que fue adoptado por la hija de Bill Clinton, en ese momento el presidente de los Estados Unidos.

Socks era de los pocos autorizados que podía pasear por todos los lugares de la Casa Blanca. También era parte de los eventos presidenciales, convirtiéndose en una celebridad. El felino tenía una página web dedicada a él, recibía cartas de cada parte del país y un club de fans.

Socks en la sala presidencial de la Casa Blanca
Socks en la sala presidencial de la Casa Blanca ( STRINGERS )

Con el paso del tiempo el felino fue envejeciendo y presentó una enfermedad de cáncer a la garganta. Sus dueños tomaron la dura decisión de someter a Socks a la eutanasia para que dejara de sufrir. El gato presidencial falleció el 20 de febrero de 2009.

El IFAW (Fondo Internacional para el Bienestar de los Animales) decidieron otorgar el día 20 de febrero como fecha de celebración del Día Internacional del Gato.

¿Por qué hay tres fechas de celebración?

El 20 de febrero fue otorgado por la popularidad de Socks, el 8 de agosto se celebra también por la creencia de que esta fecha coincide con la época de mayor fertilidad de los gatos y relacionándolo en la defensa de los derechos de animales.

Por último el 29 de octubre, propuso una experta en comportamiento de felinos, Collen Paige, para poder crear conciencia a las personas de la gran tasa de gatos abandonados que hay en todas las ciudades.

El gato es un miembro muy importante dentro del núcleo familiar
El gato es un miembro muy importante dentro del núcleo familiar ( PXHERE )

Celebrar el Día mundial de los gatos

Muchas personas tienen varias tradiciones para celebrar estas tres fechas a sus gatos como jugar, darle su comida favorita o dar caricias, dependiendo de lo que más le guste a la mascota.

Por otro lado, estas fechas han sido creadas no solo para homenajear el amor que se tiene al felino sino para hacer consciencia de adoptar uno.

