La reconstrucción de un cráneo de un millón de años podría replantear la evolución humana

El fósil Yunxian 2 revelaría que el linaje de los denisovanos y del Homo longi se separó mucho antes de lo que se pensaba.

   
    Representación de craneo ( Internet )
La reconstrucción digital del cráneo Yunxian 2 hallado en China podría trazar una nueva senda en la teoría de la evolución humana al desvelar que perteneció a una rama temprana del Homo longi asiático, un linaje hermano de los humanos modernos, según un estudio que publica Science.

El proceso con tecnología avanzada al que fue sometido el fósil, que data de alrededor de un millón de años atrás, por parte de investigadores de la Universidad china de Fudan y el Museo de Historia Natural del Reino Unido permitió corregir distorsiones previas, despejando así la incógnita de su lugar en la línea evolutiva.

A partir de su investigación, los autores del estudio sostienen que la separación entre el Homo sapiens y los linajes de los neandertales y los poco conocidos denisovanos pudo ocurrir al menos medio millón de años antes de lo que se pensaba, destaca en un comunicado el citado Museo.

Representación de craneos
Representación de craneos ( Internet )

La evidencia fósil disponible hasta ahora indica que durante el Pleistoceno Medio coexistieron múltiples linajes de Homo con diferentes características físicas, pero el mal estado de los cráneos y otros restos de esta era recuperados provocaba que la interpretación de las especies estuviera rodeada de incertidumbres.

Así, los tres cráneos Yunxian, recuperados en 1990 en la provincia central china de Hubei, mostraban rasgos primitivos de Homo erectus pero también otros que sugerían su pertenencia a especies posteriores como el sapiens, pero el Yunxian 2 estaba tan deteriorado que resultaba imposible ubicarlo en la línea evolutiva.

El nuevo análisis sugiere que todos los humanos de cerebro grande de los últimos 800 000 años pueden, probablemente, inscribirse en alguno de estos cinco grupos:

  • Homo erectus asiático
  • Homo Heidelbergensis
  • Homo Neanderthalensis
  • Homo Sapiens
  • Homo Longi

    • Al que se cree que pertenecen los denisovanos. "Lo revolucionario de nuestro análisis es que sugiere que los orígenes de estos cinco linajes se remontan más de un millón de años atrás, que es mucho más tiempo del que se pensaba", señala el profesor Chris Stringer, uno de los autores del estudio.

    Antes de la reconstrucción, los cráneos Yunxian se consideraban probablemente correspondientes a Homo erectus, pero tras el proceso, el resultado se alejó de este linaje para asemejarse más a un fósil conocido como Dragon Man, otro cráneo descubierto en 2021 en China e inscrito en la especie Homo longi.

    Las muestras que existen de esta especie tienen entre sus rasgos distintivos un cráneo mayor, menor separación entre los ojos, una depresión glabelar más profunda y un hueso frontal más bajo y alargado, todas características ahora claramente visibles en la Yungxian 2.

    "Nuestro análisis sugiere que los cráneos Yunxian son un miembro temprano del mismo grupo que Dragon Man. Y debido a que Dragon Man parece ser cada vez más un denisovano, hay mucha evidencia que apunta al hecho de que los fósiles Yunxian también pertenecen a ese grupo", asevera Stringer.

    De esta forma, la edad de los cráneos Yunxian indicaría que el linaje de los denisovanos se habría separado de otros linajes humanos al menos hace un millón de años, lo que los sitúa como la especie extinta más cercana al Homo sapiens e implicaría que este es igual de antiguo.

    Hasta ahora, se consideraba que el Homo sapiens y el neanderthalensis habían compartido por última vez un ancestro común hace medio millón de años.

    La tesis que defienden los investigadores es que existen miembros tempranos de los linajes de los Homos heidelbergensis, neanderthalensis y sapiens que no han sido encontrados aún o, que de haber sido hallados, no han sido identificados adecuadamente. EFE.

