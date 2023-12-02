Ciencia
02 dic 2023 , 16:45

La desoxigenación de los océanos podría provocar una extinción masiva, revela estudio

Redacción

Esta señal ya se habría presentado siglos atrás.

Un estudio publicado en Nature Geoscience ha revelado que la pérdida de oxígeno en los océanos jugó un papel importante en uno de los peores eventos de extinción en la historia de la Tierra, hace 200 millones de años.

El estudio, dirigido por científicos de la Universidad Royal Holloway de Londres, analizó datos químicos de antiguos depósitos de lutitas obtenidos de núcleos de perforación en Irlanda del Norte y Alemania. Los investigadores encontraron que los pulsos de desoxigenación en ambientes marinos poco profundos a lo largo del margen del continente europeo coincidían directamente con mayores niveles de extinción en esos lugares.

Tras una investigación más profunda, el equipo también descubrió que el alcance global de la desoxigenación extrema era bastante limitado y similar al actual.

Micha Ruhl, profesora asistente en la Facultad de Ciencias Naturales de Trinity College de Dublín y miembro del equipo de investigación, dijo: "Los científicos han sospechado durante mucho tiempo que la pérdida de oxígeno en los océanos juega un papel importante en la alteración de los ecosistemas marinos, lo que puede conducir a la extinción de especies en ambientes marinos".

"El estudio de intervalos de tiempo pasados de cambios ambientales extremos muestra que este es el caso, lo que nos enseña importantes lecciones sobre posibles puntos de inflexión en los ecosistemas locales y globales en respuesta al forzamiento climático".

Sin embargo, los hallazgos más importantes del estudio son que incluso cuando el alcance global de la desoxigenación es similar al actual, el desarrollo local de condiciones anóxicas y el posterior aumento local de las tasas de extinción pueden provocar un colapso y extinciones generalizadas o globales de los ecosistemas, incluso en áreas donde no se produjo la desoxigenación.

"Esto demuestra que los ecosistemas marinos globales se vuelven vulnerables, incluso cuando solo se alteran los ambientes locales a lo largo de los bordes de los continentes", dijo Ruhl. "Comprender tales procesos es de suma importancia para evaluar la estabilidad actual de los ecosistemas y el suministro de alimentos asociado, especialmente en un mundo donde los ecosistemas marinos se proyecta que la desoxigenación aumentará significativamente en respuesta al calentamiento global y al aumento de la escorrentía de nutrientes de los continentes".

