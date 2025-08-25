Ciencia
Descubren en Israel la evidencia fósil más antigua de mestizaje entre Homo sapiens y neandertales

El esqueleto de un niño hallado en la cueva de Skhul revela un cruce ocurrido hace 140 000 años, mucho antes de lo que se pensaba.

   
    Reconstrucción mediante IA de una familia mixta de neandertales y Homo sapiens.( UNIVERSIDAD DE TEL AVIV / EUROPA PRESS )
El esqueleto de un niño descubierto hace casi 90 años en la cueva de Skhul, en el Monte Carmelo, Israel, ha ofrecido la evidencia más antigua del mestizaje entre Homo sapiens y neandertales. Con una antigüedad estimada de 140 000 años, este fósil es el más antiguo del mundo que combina rasgos morfológicos de ambos grupos humanos.

El estudio, liderado por el profesor Israel Hershkovitz, de la Universidad de Tel Aviv, y Anne Dambricourt-Malassé, del Centro Nacional Francés de Investigación Científica, ha sido publicado en la revista L’Anthropologie. Los investigadores destacan que, aunque estudios genéticos previos ya habían confirmado la mezcla entre ambas especies, se pensaba que estos cruces se produjeron mucho más tarde, entre 60 000 y 40 000 años atrás.

“El fósil que estudiamos constituye la evidencia física más antigua conocida de apareamiento entre neandertales y Homo sapiens”, afirmó Hershkovitz. El cráneo del niño muestra una bóveda similar a la de los sapiens, pero combina una mandíbula, un oído interno y un sistema de irrigación sanguínea intracraneal propios de los neandertales.

Durante décadas se creyó que los neandertales habían llegado a la región hace apenas 70 000 años. Sin embargo, investigaciones recientes demuestran que vivieron allí desde hace 400 000 años, lo que habría facilitado su contacto con los primeros grupos de Homo sapiens que salieron de África hace unos 200 000 años.

El hallazgo convierte al niño de Skhul en la evidencia fósil más antigua de vínculos sociales y biológicos entre estas poblaciones. Según los expertos, los neandertales locales terminaron siendo absorbidos por los sapiens, un proceso que más tarde se repitió en Europa.

Los análisis se realizaron mediante microtomografía computarizada, que permitió reconstruir en 3D el cráneo y la mandíbula. Este avance tecnológico facilitó la comparación con otras poblaciones de homínidos y reveló estructuras anatómicas clave.

Hasta ahora, el fósil híbrido más famoso era el Niño del Valle de Lapedo, hallado en Portugal en 1998 y fechado hace 28 000 años, más de 100 000 años después que el niño de Skhul.

