Ciencia
14 ago 2025 , 10:15

Conejos con tentáculos, la realidad detrás del papiloma de Shope

La extraña imagen de conejos con tentáculos ha causado gran discusión sobre el origen de estas formaciones y la extraña apariencia.

   
  • Conejos con tentáculos, la realidad detrás del papiloma de Shope
    Conejos con tentáculos. ( Redes Sociales )
Fuente:
Redacción
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

En las llanuras y bosques de Norteamérica, algunos conejos silvestres exhiben una apariencia inquietante, extrañas protuberancias que brotan de sus cabezas y orejas, semejando tentáculos o ramas retorcidas.

Lejos de ser criaturas mitológicas, estos animales padecen una enfermedad causada por el papiloma virus del conejo de Shope, un virus que afecta principalmente al conejo de cola blanca.

El padecimiento fue identificado por primera vez en 1933 por el virólogo estadounidense Richard Edwin Shope, quien documentó que las extrañas formaciones eran tumores cutáneos inducidos por un virus.

LEA: Unos investigadores proponen que los planetas marcan el ritmo del sol

Este hallazgo no solo aclaró el origen de la deformidad, sino que también aportó pruebas clave de que algunos virus pueden provocar cáncer, un concepto revolucionario para la ciencia de la época.

El papiloma virus de Shope pertenece a la misma familia de virus que en humanos causa verrugas y, en ciertos casos, cáncer. En los conejos, las lesiones suelen aparecer en la cabeza, cuello y orejas. Aunque en la mayoría de los casos los tumores son benignos, su ubicación puede impedir que los animales se alimenten o se desplacen con normalidad, provocando su muerte.

Más allá de su importancia científica, esta enfermedad ha alimentado el folclore popular. La imagen de los conejos zombi inspiró la leyenda del jackalope, una criatura mítica de apariencia mitad conejo y mitad antílope, que aún forma parte del imaginario rural en Estados Unidos.

LEA: El "bebé más viejo del mundo" nace de un embrión congelado hace más 30 años en EE.UU.

El papiloma de Shope sigue presente en poblaciones de conejos silvestres. Aunque no representa un riesgo para los humanos, continúa siendo objeto de estudio por su relevancia en la comprensión de la relación entre virus y cáncer, así como por su singular huella en la cultura popular.

Temas
Virus
Enfermedades
papiloma humano
zombie
conejos
Mundo
Noticias
Recomendadas