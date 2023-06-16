Sociedad
16 jun 2023 , 17:34

La travesía legal de un padre que no puede ver a sus hijos

user placeholder

Redacción

7 de cada 10 padres buscan asesoría legal para poder reclamar un régimen de visitas con sus hijos.

  • La travesía legal de un padre que no puede ver a sus hijos
Asamblea Nacional
Corte Constitucional
Redacción
INEC
Ecuador

Para Felipe Montalvo el ser padre no ha sido fácil y no precisamente por las malas noches, la incertidumbre, el miedo y la gran responsabilidad que representa, sino porque no ha podido disfrutar de Leo durante los últimos 3 años.

Su batalla legal empezó cuando se separó de la madre del niño en el 2020. Ella se llevó al pequeño a Guayaquil para radicarse en esa ciudad y aunque en un inicio la situación era llevadera y el pequeño y su padre estaban en constante contacto, luego su madre decidió impedir las visitas y emprender una acción legal.

Según el código de la niñez y adolescencia, “ los niños tienen derecho a conocer a su padre y madre, a ser cuidados por ellos y a mantener relaciones afectivas permanentes”.

Sin embargo, esto no sucede en la realidad ecuatoriana. El abogado Christian Navarro, del consorcio G&N, recomienda que las visitas deben estipularse el momento de la separación de los padres o desde el inicio de cualquier proceso legal.

La ley da preferencia a las madres

El abogado sostiene que las leyes ecuatorianas favorecen a las madres en un 90 %. Pero aquellos hombres que quieran tener una paternidad presente y responsable, tienen la opción de demandar a la madre por la tenencia y custodia de los niños.

Las madres que no permiten que sus hijos vean a sus padres, están cometiendo el delito de ir en contra de la norma expresa y hacen caso omiso a la sentencia de un juez. Pero no solo eso, está incumpliendo con uno de los derechos de los niños estipulado en la Constitución.

Falta igualdad entre madres y padres

Felipe dice que lo más duro de su batalla fueron los casi 600 días que no pudo estar junto a su hijo. “Lo peor de todo es lo que se lleva mi hijo, él no debería estar viviendo esto... El amor de padre es igual que el de madre, el papá no es menos”, asegura.

Dice que su lucha ha ido más allá de buscar tiempo con su hijo, sino que notó que el sistema de justicia es “nefasto” y ha emprendido una campaña para reformar leyes, que quedó estancado luego de la disolución de la Asamblea Nacional.

Cuestiona que hay vacíos legales en el país, porque los derechos de los niños siguen siendo vulnerados. En noviembre de 2021, la Corte Constitucional declaró inconstitucional la preferencia materna en la legislación. Para Felipe y el experto, la decisión fue acertada ya que no se velan por los derechos de los menores de edad.

No hay registro sobre padres ecuatorianos

Según las cifras del INEC, en el Ecuador existen 2 millones 200 mil jefes de hogar y en 2022, se registraron 22 mil divorcios. Sin embargo, no hay estadísticas sobre cuántos hombres son padres en el país. El Instituto Nacional de Estadística y Censos únicamente tiene un registro del cuidado de madres a niños del 2017.

Pero según, la firma jurídica se llama G&N Asesoría Legal, 7 de cada 10 padres permanecen en una lucha de poder compartir con sus hijos seguido. Quienes están limitados a una paternidad económica y de una vez cada 15 días durante un horario de oficina.

La resignación de un padre

Felipe ahora debe viajar desde Quito a Guayaquil y esperar a que su exesposa lleve a su hijo de 8 años a una dependencia de la Dinapen para compartir con él pero cree que "el tiempo perdido nadie les devolverá".

Temas
niños
Día del Padre
leyes
Padre e hija
amor de padre e hijo
Padre soltero
derechos
padre
padres
niños
Christian Navarro
El Instituto Nacional de Estadística
Felipe Montalvo
Ecuador
Guayaquil
Quito
