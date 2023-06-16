La travesía legal de un padre que no puede ver a sus hijos

Para Felipe Montalvo el ser padre no ha sido fácil y no precisamente por las malas noches, la incertidumbre, el miedo y la gran responsabilidad que representa, sino porque no ha podido disfrutar de Leo durante los últimos 3 años.

Su batalla legal empezó cuando se separó de la madre del niño en el 2020. Ella se llevó al pequeño a Guayaquil para radicarse en esa ciudad y aunque en un inicio la situación era llevadera y el pequeño y su padre estaban en constante contacto, luego su madre decidió impedir las visitas y emprender una acción legal.

Según el código de la niñez y adolescencia, “ los niños tienen derecho a conocer a su padre y madre, a ser cuidados por ellos y a mantener relaciones afectivas permanentes”.

Sin embargo, esto no sucede en la realidad ecuatoriana. El abogado Christian Navarro, del consorcio G&N, recomienda que las visitas deben estipularse el momento de la separación de los padres o desde el inicio de cualquier proceso legal.

