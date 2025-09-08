Sociedad
El abogado Carlos Ortuño será la segunda persona en recibir la eutanasia en Ecuador

Ortuño fue víctima de un ataque armado que lo dejó cuadrapléjico.

   
    Carlos Ortuño quedó cuadrapléjico tras un ataque armado.( Cortesía )
El abogado Carlos Ortuño se convertirá en el segundo ecuatoriano en recibir la eutanasia.

Este pedido para "morir con dignidad", como han descrito algunos pacientes, estaba en trámite en el IESS y fue calificado favorablemente por un comité del Hospital Carlos Andrade Marín este 8 de septiembre.

Con 38 años de edad, Ortuño vive desde junio 2023 en estado cuadrapléjico, no puede caminar o valerse por sí mismo, pese a que ha intentado múltiples tratamientos para volver a caminar.

LEA: El abogado Renato Ortuño quedó cuadripléjico tras recibir un disparo en el cuello, en Quito

Ortuño fue víctima de un sicariato en la avenida Amazonas y calle Jerónimo Carrión, sector La Mariscal, en el centro de Quito, cuando estaba por ingresar al edificio donde funcionaba su oficina.

"Una de las balas que recibí en el cuello destrozó una de mis vértebras y cercenó mi médula, la cual fue cortada por completo. Yo dependo al 100 %, no puedo moverme. No tengo ningún tipo de autonomía. Vivo con sondas. Por lo menos recuperé la voz", dijo Ortuño en una entrevista con Ecuavisa.com publicada el 18 de octubre del 2024.

El camino de la eutanasia en Ecuador lo abrió Paola Roldán, quien sufría Esclerosis Lateral Amiotrófica, tras una lucha legal en la Corte Constitucional. Sin embargo, ella no accedió a ese procedimiento.

La primera persona en acceder a la eutanasia fue María (nombre ficticio), una mujer de Guayaquil que sufría cáncer de mama.

LEA: Ecuador tuvo su primer caso de eutanasia con una paciente de Guayaquil con cáncer avanzado

