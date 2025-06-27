Un video captó cómo robaron el auto a un ciudadano que salía de su casa en Puengasí, Quito

Eran las cinco de la mañana cuando un ciudadano sacaba del garaje su vehículo, lo parqueó y se bajó para cerrar la puerta, cuando volvía al carro otro de color rojo llegó y se colocó adelante. De él bajaron tres hombres y lo amenazaron con armas, obligándolo a botarse al piso. Sucedió en el barrio Valle de Puengasí, centro oriente de Quito.

"Yo solo vi a un individuo que me encañonó, pero luego viendo los videos han sido aproximadamente cuatro personas las que me asaltaron. Yo pienso que ya me tenían estudiado porque hice la rutina de todos los días. Todavía no lo puedo creer. Me siento en shock, toda mi familia está mal, tuve la suerte que no me pasó nada. Lo material, con esfuerzo, voy a recuperar, pero es el fruto de muchos años de trabajo", contó la víctima.

Los hombres huyeron y se llevaron el carro del vecino, dejándolo desconcertado. Según los moradores, la inseguridad va en aumento, en el sector. "Hay robos, asaltos, el otro día hubo un asesinato", dijo un habitante del barrio.

Dicen que por el sector no hay suficiente resguardo y que optarán por unirse y tomarán medidas de seguridad.

El hecho causó asombro y ahora están más alertas para que no los sorprenda la delincuencia.

