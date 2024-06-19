Seguridad
19 jun 2024 , 20:13

Los terroristas Mafia 18 se enfrentaron con la Policía en Nueva Prosperina, noroeste de Guayaquil

A esa zona, se ha desplazado la organización delictiva que también opera en el sur de la ciudad, junto al puerto.

La Policía abrió la reja y de inmediato los agentes ingresaron y ahí empezó la balacera entre los uniformados y los integrantes del grupo terrorista Mafia 18, este lunes.

Es el sector de Balerio Estacio, en el noroeste de Guayaquil. Las investigaciones determinan que este grupo narco opera en el Guasmo, sur de la ciudad, junto al puerto.

Lea: La Policía tras la pista de empresarios en Manta por presuntos vínculos con estructuras criminales

Pero en abril se desplazaron a Nueva Prosperina, lo que generó una guerra con Los Tiguerones. Desde entonces, 50 personas, integrantes de estos dos grupos delictivos, han sido acribilladas.

Quote

“Pueden ver los murales que tienen aquí de Mafia 18 y les estamos destruyendo sus covachas que son sitios de reunión entre ellos para planificar ilícitos”, dijo Roberto Santamaria, jefe Distrito de Nueva Prosperina.

Lea también: El Gobierno publicó la lista de capos reales que operan dentro de Ecuador y sus fronteras

Según la Policía, Mafia 18 quiere apoderarse de las casas abandonadas para convertirlas en bodegas de cocaína, no solo para la venta al menudeo, también para el tráfico internacional de droga.

Los uniformados destruyeron dos viviendas que servían de guarida y luego del operativo, seis personas fueron detenidas y otras seis huyeron por una alcantarilla. Los agentes decomisaron armas y municiones.

Además, de Mafia 18 y Tiguerones, en la zona también operan Los Lobos, que se dedican a las extorsiones y secuestros.

