Un dueño de un restaurante fue asesinado en el cantón Samborondón

En lo que va del año, Samborondón registra 21 muertes violentas: 11 más de los asesinatos que tenía en el mismo periodo en 2023. Este sicariato estaría relacionado con extorsiones.

Redacción y Televistazo
El propietario de un conocido restaurante del cantón Samborondón fue asesinado en la noche del lunes 17 de junio.

Una ráfaga de disparos acabó con su vida, al quedar su cuerpo turado en la intersección de las calles Santa Ana y Los Ríos. La víctima iba en un carro negro cuando los sicarios lo interceptaron y le dispararon en reiteradas ocasiones con un fusil.

Según testigos que prefirieron no dar declaraciones ante las cámaras, el crimen estaría relacionado a las extorsiones. pues habría recibido amenazas anteriormente. El crimen alarmó a los moradores del sector.

Familiares llegaron al lugar y guardaron silencio, mientras la Policía recogía tres restos de bala en medio de la calle. Posteriormente, trasladaron el cadáver hasta la morgue y retiraron el auto de la víctima.

Los agenters revisarán los videos de las cámaras de vigilancia de la zona para tratar de identificar a los criminales, que escaparon en varios vehículos.

En lo que va del año, Samborondón registra 21 muertes violentas: 11 más de los asesinatos que tenía en el mismo periodo en 2023.

