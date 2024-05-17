Seguridad
17 may 2024 , 15:27

Las oficinas del SRI en Ambato fueron allanadas por un caso de lavado de activos

Redacción

Según el Servicio de Rentas Internas, dos funcionarias de la institución están implicadas en la investigación.

Las oficinas del Servicio de Rentas Internas (SRI) en Ambato fueron allanadas este viernes 17 de mayo por un presunto caso de lavado de activos. La Fiscalía General del Estado (FGE) informó que tres personas han sido detenidas por esta investigación denominada caso Riesgos.

La FGE señaló que una mujer que consta entre los detenidos labora en el SRI de la capital tungurahuense. De su lado, el mismo organismo tributario aseveró que hay dos mujeres implicadas.

Por otra parte, en un comunicado, el SRI aseguró estar facilitando "datos cruciales" en esta investigación. La institución agregó que el supuesto delito investigado se habría cometido "en administraciones anteriores y están siendo examinadas con detalle".

La Fiscalía identificó a los aprehendidos como: Karina Marianela P. P., Marco Lener V. F. y Carlos Alonso P. G.

Adicionalmente, en el marco de este caso, se ejecutó un allanamiento en Guayas.

