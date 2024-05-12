Seguridad
12 may 2024 , 11:32

La Finca San Andrés, ubicada en vía a la Costa de Guayaquil, reaccionó al allanamiento donde fueron detenidas 34 personas

user placeholder

Redacción

La Policía Nacional detuvo en la finca San Andrés, el pasado viernes 10 de mayo, a 34 personas, de las cuales 33 fueron procesadas por tráfico de armas. La administración del predio dijo que cumplen con la ley.

  • La Finca San Andrés, ubicada en vía a la Costa de Guayaquil, reaccionó al allanamiento donde fueron detenidas 34 personas
    Imagen de los exteriores de la finca San Andrés, ubicada en el kilómetro 34 de Vía a la Costa. Allí se produjo un allanamiento ( César Muñoz/API )
Fuente:
Registro

La finca San Andrés, el predio de vía a la Costa de Guayaquil donde fueron detenidas 34 personas en un operativo policial el pasado viernes 10 de mayo, indicó que sus instalaciones fueron alquiladas por una tercera persona.

Mediante un comunicado en redes sociales, explicaron que el establecimiento fue arrendado para celebrar un cumpleaños por alguien ajeno a su compañía y giro de negocios, y que esto ha sido justificado en legal y debida forma ante la autoridad competente.

Le puede interesar: En finca de vía a la Costa, alias Feder de las Águilas celebraba un cumpleaños, cuando la Policía intervino

También expresaron su consternación por los hechos ocurridos, y su se solidarizaron con las personas que estuvieron retenidas por parte de la Policía Nacional para fines investigativos, así como con nuestro personal de seguridad y colaboradores que se encontraban laborando ese día.

De las 34 personas detenidas, 33 fueron procesadas por tráfico de armas. Se les encontró 45 armas, entre las que estaban pistolas, fusiles, subametralladoras y escopetas.

Lea también: Este es el historial judicial de Jacobo Bucaram Pulley, quien fue detenido en una finca en Vía a la Costa

Ellos fueron enviados a prisión preventiva, entre los que están siete miembros de los bandas narcoterroristas Los Fatales, Águilas y Los Choneros, como el cumpleañero Celso Moreira, y Federico Gómez, alias Feder.

El detenido restante fue Jacobo Bucaram Pulley, a quien se le dictó arresto domiciliario prohibición de salida del país por incumplimiento de decisión legítima de autoridad competente, al no haber portado su grillete electrónico que debe llevar por orden judicial.

Temas
vía a la Costa
allanamiento
finca
narcofiesta
Jacobo Bucaram
alias Feder
Ecuador
Guayaquil
Noticias
Recomendadas